CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) began classes this year Wednesday, Aug. 10. Amid new regulations for school security, conditions at the schools were notably tighter. Visitors again this year must check in with a valid identification and be checked in and out with a special visitor’s badge. Doors are secured and access to the school only allowed through the front door. Classrooms themselves are locked, and teachers and staff use keycards to move around the campus. They communicate with each other with walkie-talkies and keep in constant contact.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO