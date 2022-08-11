Read full article on original website
Related
messenger-news.com
Crockett Bulldogs Back in Class
CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) began classes this year Wednesday, Aug. 10. Amid new regulations for school security, conditions at the schools were notably tighter. Visitors again this year must check in with a valid identification and be checked in and out with a special visitor’s badge. Doors are secured and access to the school only allowed through the front door. Classrooms themselves are locked, and teachers and staff use keycards to move around the campus. They communicate with each other with walkie-talkies and keep in constant contact.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Sam Houston at the Aggies
I'm starting a series on each of the games on the Aggies' 2022 schedule. This isn't going to be a detailed breakdown of an opponent but instead a Texas A&M centric look at what to expect based on what we know about both teams at the present time. 1. Power...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. board walks out of meeting, customers looking for answers
NOTE: This story is about the Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation, not Lake Striker or the New Concord Water System. The Lake Stryker Water Supply water is pumped from deep wells, not the lake, and they only provide water on the west side of the lake. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Last month we brought […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19.tv
Trinity County Sheriff calls for resident to clean-up illegal dumping
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 15, but is not related to the story. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is calling on the residents within the county to clean-up an area that has an instance of illegal dumping. On the morning...
East Texas man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused […]
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
Comments / 0