Houston County, TX

messenger-news.com

Crockett Bulldogs Back in Class

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) began classes this year Wednesday, Aug. 10. Amid new regulations for school security, conditions at the schools were notably tighter. Visitors again this year must check in with a valid identification and be checked in and out with a special visitor’s badge. Doors are secured and access to the school only allowed through the front door. Classrooms themselves are locked, and teachers and staff use keycards to move around the campus. They communicate with each other with walkie-talkies and keep in constant contact.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused […]
GRAPELAND, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball

