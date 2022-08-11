ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The evolving caddie journey of Brian Mahoney

Brian Mahoney’s presence in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship reflects a rarity – he is one of about a handful of caddies employed by players on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour. Mahoney, 28, is a native New Yorker. Born in Harlem, he played golf at...
Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck

A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
Midtown neighbors say loud church bells a nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of residents in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen district are calling a nearby church bell a nuisance. Andi Bailey said the recorded ringing of bells from St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue is too loud and almost unbearable. “It’s loud enough on a normal level that I can’t watch my […]
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
