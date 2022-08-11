Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
tri-statedefender.com
The evolving caddie journey of Brian Mahoney
Brian Mahoney’s presence in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship reflects a rarity – he is one of about a handful of caddies employed by players on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour. Mahoney, 28, is a native New Yorker. Born in Harlem, he played golf at...
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
firefighternation.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck
A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
actionnews5.com
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
Family carjacked outside their Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify the two men responsible for an early morning carjacking outside a woman’s home. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, just after 6 a.m., and was captured on surveillance video. A woman told police...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
Midtown neighbors say loud church bells a nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of residents in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen district are calling a nearby church bell a nuisance. Andi Bailey said the recorded ringing of bells from St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue is too loud and almost unbearable. “It’s loud enough on a normal level that I can’t watch my […]
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Services at Memphis area Baptist churches continue as DOJ opens abuse probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new wrinkle in the scandal that has rocked the Baptist community and its clergy. A report details the widespread coverup of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention and the U.S. Department of Justice is opening its own investigation. In an Associated Press...
