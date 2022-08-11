Angola prison under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY )– Prisoners at Angola will drink bottled water for the foreseeable future after officials discovered what they called a small leak in the roofs of the prison’s two water tanks.

On Thursday, the Department of Corrections announced that a boil water advisory was in effect ‘out of an abundance of caution.”

“These leaks could potentially be a passage way for contaminants…The prison will remain under a boil water advisory until repairs to the water tanks are completed and sample results are negative for bacteria.”

According to the DOC, the boil water advisory impacts the entire prison, including the B-Line and the neighborhood where prison employees live.

