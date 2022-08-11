Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover a New Species of Tiny but Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
sciencealert.com
Scientists Put Trackers on Moths, And It Revealed an Incredible Journey in The Sky
Migratory insects number in the trillions. They're a major part of global ecosystems, helping to transport nutrients and pollen across continents – and often traveling thousands of kilometers in the process. It had long been thought migrating insects largely go wherever the wind blows. But there's mounting evidence they're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciencealert.com
Scientists Say 'Space Bubbles' Could Shield Earth From The Sun, But Would It Work?
Climate change is a real problem. Human-caused outputs of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane are the main driver of an unprecedented rise in global average temperatures at a speed never before seen in the Earth's geologic record. The problem is so bad that any attempts to mitigate greenhouse...
sciencealert.com
Jupiter's Ice Moon Europa Probably Has Upside Down, Underwater Snow
The shell of Jupiter's famous ice moon may be formed, in part, by pure underwater snow that floats up instead of falling down. A new study, published in the August issue of the journal Astrobiology, finds that Europa's icy crust might be built partially by "frazil ice," a fluffy accumulation of ice crystals that also builds up beneath ice sheets on Earth. This frazil ice holds a fraction of the salt found in ice that grows from the ice shelf itself, suggesting that Europa's ice sheets may be less salty than previously believed.
Comments / 0