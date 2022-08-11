ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Researchers in South America Discover a New Species of Tiny but Tough Dinosaurs

Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Scientists Put Trackers on Moths, And It Revealed an Incredible Journey in The Sky

Migratory insects number in the trillions. They're a major part of global ecosystems, helping to transport nutrients and pollen across continents – and often traveling thousands of kilometers in the process. It had long been thought migrating insects largely go wherever the wind blows. But there's mounting evidence they're...
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Jupiter's Ice Moon Europa Probably Has Upside Down, Underwater Snow

The shell of Jupiter's famous ice moon may be formed, in part, by pure underwater snow that floats up instead of falling down. A new study, published in the August issue of the journal Astrobiology, finds that Europa's icy crust might be built partially by "frazil ice," a fluffy accumulation of ice crystals that also builds up beneath ice sheets on Earth. This frazil ice holds a fraction of the salt found in ice that grows from the ice shelf itself, suggesting that Europa's ice sheets may be less salty than previously believed.
ASTRONOMY

