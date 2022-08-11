Bernalillo County deputies search for suspects in Allsup’s armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects behind an armed robbery early Thursday morning. They say the two men walked into the Allsup’s in Paradise Hills with guns and pointed them at the clerk.

Deputies did not say what they stole but they were seen leaving in a four-door gray Audi. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.

