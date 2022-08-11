Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
kcrw.com
Hana Vu: ‘Parking Lot’
This week, Today’s Top Tune hand-picks some of the artists playing This Ain’t No Picnic, going down Aug. 27 and 28 Brookside at the Rose Bowl. Today, we set our sights on up-and-coming LA based musician Hana Vu who draws us in via bedroom pop and garage rock on “Parking Lot.”
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
shescatchingflights.com
The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer
kcrw.com
Pachyman: ‘All Night Long’ (Feat. Winter)
This week, Today’s Top Tune hand-picks some of the artists playing This Ain’t No Picnic, going down Aug. 27 and 28 Brookside at the Rose Bowl. To kick off the festivities, we turn to Puerto Rican, LA-based artist Pachy Garcia, best known as Pachyman to fans. A lifelong student and lover of dub/reggae, Pachyman packs a punch as both a one-man band and accompanied by his group, as we witnessed at the Hammer Museum for KCRW’s Summer Nights and on his 3 Song Story on FREAKS ONLY. Take a taste with “All Night Long” featuring Brazilian shoegaze artist Winter.
Sweetgreen Opening New Location in Del Amo Fashion Center
The restaurant will sit between Nordstroms and Frida's
vanlifewanderer.com
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
kcrw.com
Will veterans get their own cemetery at Irvine’s Great Park?
Hundreds of acres of land at Irvine’s Great Park have been approved for redevelopment. The plan, approved by the Irvine City Council, includes museums, a library, botanical gardens, and maybe even a veterans’ cemetery. The plan has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades, though, so will it become reality?
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
nypressnews.com
Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
