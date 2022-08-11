Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO