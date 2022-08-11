The Liberal City Commission met in a Special Meeting on Monday afternoon at 4:00. The commissioners heard from EpicTouch concerning a new grant that they are eligible for to provide fiber, high speed broadband to 95% of the structures in Liberal. After the presentation and discussion amongst the Commissioners, the Commission voted unanimously to support the project and pledged $50,000 towards the project.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO