Atlanta, GA

Pitts Returns Favor to Vick, Signs No. 8 Falcons Jersey

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Atlanta tight end attended one of Vick’s camps growing up, and finally got to give him a signed jersey of his own.

With Kyle Pitts as one of the faces of a Falcons team in transition, Wednesday provided a moment for the past to meet the present.

The young star tight end shared a special moment with former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

As a kid, Pitts attended a camp hosted by Vick. At the camp, Pitts got an autograph from the star quarterback. Now many years later, Pitts never forgot that moment and signed a jersey of his own for Vick.

Vick played six years for the Falcons, where he totaled over 11,000 yards passing and 3800 yards rushing while reaching three Pro Bowls. He then missed two years after going to prison for his involvement in dog fighting, and then spent the next five years with the Eagles. Pitts, meanwhile, grew up in the Philadelphia area.

The special reunion between the two was one between a dynamic player in Atlanta’s past, and one that could lead its future.

Comments / 0

 

