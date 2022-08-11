ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Autopsy expected on 7-year-old Johnstown boy

By Shenandoah Briere
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJ1E0_0hE26UWw00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

TOWN OF JOHNSTOWN — The autopsy for a 7-year-old Johnstown boy was anticipated to be conducted Thursday, according to Fulton County Coroner Margaret Luck.

As of 6 p.m., Luck had not returned a request for comment.

State police have been investigating the death of Hunter Degroat after he was found unresponsive in his Johnstown home Tuesday afternoon and later pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital.

Troop G Acting Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil on Wednesday said that a family member called 911.

Police have provided few details on the case though, including the street it happened, noting it is still under investigation.

O’Neil said in a phone call around 5 p.m. Thursday that the department had not received confirmation that the autopsy was done. She also said the department had not provided the street in which the incident occurred because it did not want to impede the investigation.

When reached for comment regarding previous interactions with Hunter Degroat and his family, Fulton County Department of Social Services Commissioner Anne Solar said they do not typically release any information regarding people they may or may not deal with through the department.

On Wednesday, a statement from HFM BOCES Superintendent David Ziskin read in part:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Hunter Degroat. Hunter was a student in one of our programs until this past February. Our programs are small and close-knit. During this very difficult time, we will make every effort to support our students and staff who knew Hunter.”

However, the district has declined to comment further.

“We won’t be able to provide any further comment or information,” said spokesperson Betsy DeMars.

The Greater Johnstown School District, in which the boy resided, declined to comment.

“Because this is an ongoing police investigation, the district is not able to provide comment at this time,” said spokesperson Trisha Miller.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myn2R_0hE26UWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpRbg_0hE26UWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hE26UWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hE26UWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124568_0hE26UWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0hE26UWw00

Comments / 1

Related
WRGB

Gloversville police cancel search for missing man

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — UPDATE: Gloversville police say they have cancelled the search Clayton Miller. We are working to learn more. Gloversville Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing man. 41-year-old Clayton R. Miller, according to police, was last seen by family on Saturday August...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Crime & Safety
Fulton County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schoharie, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former funeral home director to plead guilty

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nathan Littauer Hospital#Hfm Boces Superintendent
WRGB

Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit

Menands, NY (WRGB) — A troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WILTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Local police departments working around staffing issues

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
258
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy