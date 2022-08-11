Spirit Halloween will not be coming to Idaho Falls this year but will come to Rexburg, Pocatello

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
eastidahonews.com
UI trials in eastern Idaho show potential for hemp production
ABERDEEN — A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho hemp farmers.
idahofallsidaho.gov
aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS
REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho Department of Corrections searching for walkaway from Boise worksite
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community on Saturday. Michael Frangesh was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. He...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
It's been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
2022 a ‘banner year’ for Roaring Youth Jam
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls River Walk Greenbelt became a magical land of fairies and fables this past weekend for the Idaho Falls Arts Council‘s Roaring Youth Jam. The youth-focused arts festival offered a multitude of art projects to spark kids’ creativity. It also served as an opportunity for businesses in Idaho Falls to give back to the community that supports them.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
eastidahonews.com
Gaylon Lords
Gaylon Eugene Lords, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living from Parkinson’s Disease. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Memorial services and scattering of ashes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday,...
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
First Presidency announces name for new Rexburg Temple
Rexburg's new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple will be called the "Teton River Idaho Temple." The Church's First Presidency made the announcement Monday afternoon.
eastidahonews.com
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello, ID metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
