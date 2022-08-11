Read full article on original website
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U... Continue...
31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck race wraps and here are the winners
Rubber ducks falling out of yellow dumpster with an inflatable shark. | Picture by Tyler Ogden, video by Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com IDAHO FALLS - Twenty thousand rubber ducks raced down the Snake River on Saturday and each one tried to quack their way towards a finish line to win a prize....
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Pocatello Thunder
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2022 season couldn't have come fast enough for the Pocatello Thunder. For Head Coach Dave Spillett and his squad, they have been ready to get after it since their semifinal loss to Skyline last season. "We've had our biggest attendance in the weight room...
Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:15PM MDT until August 13 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in City of Ashton and surrounding area. Between...
Bonneville County prosecutor's office looking to hire investigator
Stock image The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable...
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner will be sworn in as the interim sheriff for Bingham County on Tuesday. His appointment was met with applause, which you can watch in the video above. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com BLACKFOOT - A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday...
Bandits hold on to late lead to advance to American Legion World Series Championship
SHELBY, North Carolina (KIFI) - One game. One win. That's all that separates the Idaho Falls Bandits from winning their third straight American Legion World Series, something that has never been accomplished in Legion Baseball history. The Bandits advanced to the championship game...
Severe Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:34PM MDT until August 13 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTIES... At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Roberts, or 10 miles southeast of Terreton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
