Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U...
BANCROFT, ID
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Pocatello Thunder

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2022 season couldn't have come fast enough for the Pocatello Thunder. For Head Coach Dave Spillett and his squad, they have been ready to get after it since their semifinal loss to Skyline last season. "We've had our biggest attendance in the weight room...
POCATELLO, ID
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner will be sworn in as the interim sheriff for Bingham County on Tuesday. His appointment was met with applause, which you can watch in the video above. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com BLACKFOOT - A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
