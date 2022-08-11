Read full article on original website
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles, though containment increasing...
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits, reports our Idaho Press news...
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers...
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding...
Tracking Idaho fires 2022: Moose Fire continues to burn, others pop up
Tracking the wildfires burning throughout Idaho in 2022. Here's what the state's biggest fires look like now. Moose FireIdaho's largest fire, the Moose Fire, continues to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near Salmon near the Idaho-Montana border. As of August 15, the Moose...
Preview of "Proving Up: Idaho's Homesteaders" | Idaho Experience (Video)
On the next Idaho Experience; Idaho homesteaders changed life and land more than a century ago by proving up. Watch live on Idaho Public Television or stream anytime beginning Sept. 8, 2022. Enjoy full episodes of your favorite IdahoPTV shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video App:...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national...
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate (Video)
The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ...
Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries
Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow.
Facing a shortage of mental health professionals, school districts get creative to meet student needs...
As school districts prepare for the first day of classes, they are working to solve two conflicting problems: A rising need for mental health services and a troubling shortage of mental health professionals, writes Carly Flandro of Idaho Education News.
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again firing up along the Idaho-Nevada border, south of Twin Falls. This storm activity will diminish later this evening, with drier and calmer conditions expected Monday. Most of the region will be under clear skies overnight and throughout tomorrow. Valley highs will be around 5 degrees above seasonal averages; in the mid to upper 90's.
