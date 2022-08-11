ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers...
IDAHO STATE
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
IDAHO STATE
Tracking Idaho fires 2022: Moose Fire continues to burn, others pop up

Tracking the wildfires burning throughout Idaho in 2022. Here's what the state's biggest fires look like now. Moose FireIdaho's largest fire, the Moose Fire, continues to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near Salmon near the Idaho-Montana border. As of August 15, the Moose... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
Preview of "Proving Up: Idaho's Homesteaders" | Idaho Experience (Video)

On the next Idaho Experience; Idaho homesteaders changed life and land more than a century ago by proving up. Watch live on Idaho Public Television or stream anytime beginning Sept. 8, 2022. Enjoy full episodes of your favorite IdahoPTV shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video App:... Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national... ★...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate (Video)

The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ...
BOISE, ID
Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries

Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:27. 15:45. 15:30. ABC NEWS exposed lying to the public about sexually explicit books in North Idaho...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 18:07. 18:07. 18:07. 17:27. Joe...
TEXAS STATE
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again firing up along the Idaho-Nevada border, south of Twin Falls. This storm activity will diminish later this evening, with drier and calmer conditions expected Monday. Most of the region will be under clear skies overnight and throughout tomorrow. Valley highs will be around 5 degrees above seasonal averages; in the mid to upper 90's. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

