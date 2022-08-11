Man police say fired rifle in MARTA parking lot, terrorized Reynoldstown neighborhood arrested

ATLANTA — MARTA police have arrested a man they say shot a rifle in the parking lot at a train station earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Inman Park MARTA station on Monday.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in Reynoldstown Wednesday, who said the man had been walking around the neighborhood with a rifle for more than a week.

Surveillance footage recorded the mysterious man firing shots in the Inman Park Reynoldstown Marta station parking lot.

On Thursday, MARTA police announced that they took 21-year-old Alim Bridges into custody at the H.E. Holmes station.

Bridges’ motive in the shooting is unclear.

“I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for their outstanding work in identifying and locating this suspect,” said MARTA police chief Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will always work to hold violators accountable for their actions.”

Bridges was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street.

