ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man police say fired rifle in MARTA parking lot, terrorized Reynoldstown neighborhood arrested

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yC1ZQ_0hE25P5600

ATLANTA — MARTA police have arrested a man they say shot a rifle in the parking lot at a train station earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Inman Park MARTA station on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in Reynoldstown Wednesday, who said the man had been walking around the neighborhood with a rifle for more than a week.

Surveillance footage recorded the mysterious man firing shots in the Inman Park Reynoldstown Marta station parking lot.

On Thursday, MARTA police announced that they took 21-year-old Alim Bridges into custody at the H.E. Holmes station.

Bridges’ motive in the shooting is unclear.

“I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for their outstanding work in identifying and locating this suspect,” said MARTA police chief Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will always work to hold violators accountable for their actions.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bridges was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street.

Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead witnesses say The chase ended near University Avenue and Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta around 2:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
WSB Radio

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marta#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years

Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Braves rout Mets to win seventh straight

William Contreras and Eddie Rosario set the tone with back-to-back homers in the second inning, and the Braves went on to rout the Mets 13-1 in the opener of their four game series Monday night at Truist Park. The Braves added eight more in the sixth as they won their...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy