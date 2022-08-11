ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal-LaGrange gets campus ready for students

HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — On Saturday, alumni and friends of Hannibal-LaGrange University were on campus for its annual work day. The event was all about getting the campus ready and beautiful for returning students next week. Volunteers planted flowers, cleaned flower beds, raked and laid much along with other...
HANNIBAL, MO
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022

Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
QUINCY, IL
Quincy Police getting new K9 officer

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD/KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved hiring a new K9 officer for the city. At Monday night's meeting, the Council approved a request from Police Chief Adam Yates to spend over $13,000 for a new K9 officer. Current K9 officer Dioji is 10 years old and will retire soon.
QUINCY, IL
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
Community learns history at John Wood Mansion in unique way

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Community members in Quincy were able to take a tour inside of the John Wood Mansion and meet several prominent figures from our nations history. The historical society of Quincy and Adams County hosted the event. Visitors had the opportunity to take a trip back...
QUINCY, IL
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
HANNIBAL, MO
BBB gives 'F' rating to Mexico online ammunition dealer

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning about an online ammunition retailer in Mexico, MO. The BBB received several complaints about Anatolian Arms LLC. Many of the complaints on the BBB's website come from customers who put in orders for several hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition only to get nothing.
MEXICO, MO
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
CANTON, MO
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
HANNIBAL, MO

