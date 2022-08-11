Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled for possible cleaning solution contamination
SAN ANTONIO – Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of some Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The recall affects approximately 5,760 cases of the juice drink, which may be contaminated with cleaning solution. According to the food service company, the cleaning solution is used...
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
Multiple Texas cities among 20 best in the country to throw a backyard pool party, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some beer, meats to barbecue, several sides, sunscreen and whatever else your heart desires and throw an awesome backyard pool party. A recent study actually found where in the U.S. are the best cities to throw this exact kind of party!. Naturally, Texas has plenty...
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
tpr.org
Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday
A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
Amazon truck full of packages hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler delivery truck hydroplaned on I-35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ restaurant on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig apparently lost control heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m., police say. The truck ran into the...
Second-grader spent summer gathering school supplies to help those in need
SAN ANTONIO — A young elementary school student in Stone Oak noticed a need and decided to do something about it. Stone Oak Elementary School second-grader Andres Vasconcellos began the new school year with a little bit of giving, in the way of backpacks filled with school supplies to help kids in our community.
Homeowner alerted by neighbor that garage was on fire, preventing spread of flames to home
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home. Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
KSAT 12
Lucky the dog reunited with owner after he left home, strolled Lackland AFB without notice
SAN ANTONIO – This is a story about Lucky, the lucky dog. Animal Care Services said Lucky, a senior golden retriever, was reunited with his owner after he apparently left his home — without notice — and was found wandering Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.
news4sanantonio.com
Puppy that was found with her mouth bound shut finds her fur-ever home!
SAN ANTONIO – A happy ending to a tragic story! About a month and a half ago Bonnie Blue Eyes was rescued by the San Antonio Pets Alive after she was left to die outside in the heat with her mouth bound shut. Now the shelter reports that she...
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
CBS Austin
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
