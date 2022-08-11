Read full article on original website
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
A look at Aiken County priorities as students return back to school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
The importance of a good sleep schedule while back to school
Augusta’s first monkeypox has been reported, authorities confirmed Monday evening. Meanwhile, Aiken Co students were back in the classroom yesterday. We were there to talk about safety, COVID, and cell phone policies in our schools. Here are your top headlines.
How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools. But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of...
Dorm move-in day for AU students affected by mold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in when they’d planned. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students...
The search for 37-year-old Keith Styburski continues
The Richmond-Burke County lines turned into a scene of people desperately pleading for help finding missing man Keith Styburski.
1 dead in dirt bike crash involving school bus in South Augusta
A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.
TechNet brings cyber experts to Augusta, guides youth into cyber education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the world’s top cyber experts are in Augusta this week for TechNet. It’s a chance for our military leaders to talk about ideas on how to strengthen our cyber defense systems. The events come just days after congress passed the CHIPS Act,...
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
1 killed in crash between motorcycle, school bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
Jury finds Augusta man connected to 2017 Carrie Mays Park shooting guilty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury. The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017. According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, […]
RCSO: Aggravated Assault suspect wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Aggravated Assault suspect. 37-year-old Dejuan Marco White is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 13th, 2022 at the East Augusta Commons. White was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. The […]
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
Aiken County high-schoolers must pay fee if they opt to use lockers
High-schoolers in the Aiken County Public School District who want to use a locker this year will have to pay a $5 fee. That's because the district is a 1-to-1 school district and students use e-books, said Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services. He added...
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
Augusta University president tests positive for COVID
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday. His symptoms began Saturday and are mild and include those commonly seen with the flu. ALSO AT AU:. In accordance with expert guidelines, Keel is isolating at home for the...
Ellis Street residents speak out about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, neighbors on Ellis Street say they’ve watched the foundation of their homes tilt and erode because of water falling off the Calhoun Expressway. In commission last week, several of them teared up as they reminded city leaders about the issues. The very next...
