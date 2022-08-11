Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Mount Marty University
We couldn’t really get to know the community of Yankton without visiting Mount Marty University. Home to the Lancers, this community of students and teachers are dedicated to lifelong learning and service. As we got to know the campus, there was no better place to start than at the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel. We met with Sr. Marielle Frigge, a Sister with the Sacred Heart Monastery, to learn more about this impressive chapel and the history that connects the monastery to the university.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll
Brandon Valley, Pierre, Madison, Winner, Howard, Canistota and Dell Rapids St. Mary sit atop their respective classes in the preseason prep media polls.
KELOLAND TV
School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls school district will revise COVID guidelines for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools are scrambling to update their COVID-19 policies following the latest guidance from the CDC. This week the CDC made some big changes when it comes to COVID-19. “The six feet social distancing has gone away, the requirement for close contacts to quarantine has...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Empire Fair comes to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close. It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
KELOLAND TV
Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair
PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
KELOLAND TV
Living your best life in Yankton
Today’s show was extra special. We traveled to Yankton to learn about all the things that make this city so great. We stopped by to hear about all the exciting and fun things coming up at this year’s Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival event. Mark your calendars for this weekend so you don’t miss out on all the fun!
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
KELOLAND TV
Coffee with a cop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a recent wave of shootings and other crimes in Sioux Falls, a lot of people have questions about what’s been happening, including some senior citizens who sat down with police today to have coffee with a cop. Dozens of residents with the...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
Many in southern KELOLAND had some much needed rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer. This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
Brookings defeats Renner in Class ‘A’ Tournament
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings Cubs would defeat the Rapid City A’s in the quarters, setting up a semi final matchup with the Renner monarchs. In the top of the 1st with a man on third, Sam McMacken would shatters his bat while singling in the process. That would bring home Tyler Kreutner making […]
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Lewis & Clark Resort
Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.
