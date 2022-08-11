We couldn’t really get to know the community of Yankton without visiting Mount Marty University. Home to the Lancers, this community of students and teachers are dedicated to lifelong learning and service. As we got to know the campus, there was no better place to start than at the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel. We met with Sr. Marielle Frigge, a Sister with the Sacred Heart Monastery, to learn more about this impressive chapel and the history that connects the monastery to the university.

YANKTON, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO