Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
villages-news.com
Officials to consider rule change to expedite action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Reverse mortgages, economic woes, death and long-term illness are all feeding a problem with abandoned homes in The Villages. Once the utilities are shut off, weeds sprout and mold is seen growing on the homes, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a neighborhood problem. While some...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the record straight
I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased. The Daily Sun recently published another one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
wogx.com
Woman says Florida commissioner Joe Mullins argued over not being allowed to put political signs up
A woman working at a tent at a voting location in Palm Coast told deputies that Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins argued with her over not being allowed to put signs up with the other Republican Party candidates . She says it it because he was not a member of the inclusive organization that the other candidates were a part of.
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies called out to argument between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at early voting location
An argument between Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins and a fellow commissioner's wife escalated outside the county library early voting site on the first morning of early voting Aug. 13, alarming witnesses and leading Sheriff's Office deputies to respond. "I simply told her she had no right to tell...
ocala-news.com
City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
ocala-news.com
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race
As expected, as early voting begins, the Developer’s candidates get front page coverage on the Developer’s newspaper. This election they have taken a new tactic, painting those candidates, running against HIS candidates, as terrible because they are doing well in the political contributions arena. On top of the list is Reed Panos, who is running against the developer’s favorite puppet, Doug Gilpin who just happens to be a public relations exec for a Villages contractor, T&D, which previously employed Brett Hage. Guess everyone remembers his part in pushing through a state bill which protected the developer from an impact fees raise to pay for his new road leading into his large development south of State Road 44.
villages-news.com
Sumter County now offering 911 service in 125 languages
Sumter County has entered into an agreement with the firm, Convey911, which provides a real-time language translation system for more than 125 different languages for our 911, 311, 988 and Mobile Integrated Health Services. With this service, Sumter County’s emergency communications center can communicate verbally or by text with any...
askflagler.com
Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Early Voting
PALM COAST – The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast’s Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler’s political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate
While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
wmfe.org
As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views
Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
bungalower
LYNX CEO Jim Harrison has passed away
Jim Harrison, the chief executive officer of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 10. Harrison, who formerly served as assistant county administrator during his 30-year career with Orange County, became the CEO of LYNX in April 2019. He will be replaced on an interim basis by LYNX chief administrative officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins, who oversees the planning and communications departments.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
Comments / 5