ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages

Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion

The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Conflict Resolution#Politics Local#Pwac
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes

Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election

Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

As expected, as early voting begins, the Developer’s candidates get front page coverage on the Developer’s newspaper. This election they have taken a new tactic, painting those candidates, running against HIS candidates, as terrible because they are doing well in the political contributions arena. On top of the list is Reed Panos, who is running against the developer’s favorite puppet, Doug Gilpin who just happens to be a public relations exec for a Villages contractor, T&D, which previously employed Brett Hage. Guess everyone remembers his part in pushing through a state bill which protected the developer from an impact fees raise to pay for his new road leading into his large development south of State Road 44.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County now offering 911 service in 125 languages

Sumter County has entered into an agreement with the firm, Convey911, which provides a real-time language translation system for more than 125 different languages for our 911, 311, 988 and Mobile Integrated Health Services. With this service, Sumter County’s emergency communications center can communicate verbally or by text with any...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Early Voting

PALM COAST – The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast’s Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler’s political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
PALM COAST, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views

Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

LYNX CEO Jim Harrison has passed away

Jim Harrison, the chief executive officer of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 10. Harrison, who formerly served as assistant county administrator during his 30-year career with Orange County, became the CEO of LYNX in April 2019. He will be replaced on an interim basis by LYNX chief administrative officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins, who oversees the planning and communications departments.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy