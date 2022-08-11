Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is calling for changes in the Charleston County School District and answers for recent instances of what it calls racial intimidation. Members with the group gathered with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and former employees to talk about what they are calling racial intimidation...
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
WJCL
Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor
PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
counton2.com
Charleston Looking to increase Employee Pay
Two proposals will go before City Council on Tuesday. Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery. Cooking oil & grease from restaurant found in West …. Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston …. Transforming the Colleton County School District. Pup event takes over Charleston Place plaza. Lowcountry high...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
live5news.com
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
live5news.com
Ponds residents continue to protest changes to community plans
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Ponds community filled the Dorchester County Council meeting room Monday evening, hoping to send a message to leaders. They went to show their opposition to the developer’s request to change the plans for the community. The Ponds has been...
Deadly DUI crash leads to arrest in North Charleston, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash. NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m. Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed […]
Narcan vending machines added to South Carolina jail
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center. A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be […]
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
abcnews4.com
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
Garden & Gun
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
live5news.com
Family pleas for information about missing teen, want to welcome her home safely
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Damitz ran away from her home in Summerville Tuesday night. That is the last time any family say or heard from her. Alexis’ mother shared a...
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
The Post and Courier
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
