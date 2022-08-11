A reasonable question for the Alabama football season is, do any opposing quarterbacks have what it takes to beat the Crimson Tide? A short answer is not likely, but more correctly the answer is maybe. Why maybe? From last season, an example is an ‘average’ QB led the Aggies to an upset over the Crimson Tide. Another ‘average’ QB did enough to take a poor team to overtime against the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO