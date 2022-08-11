ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Weekly

Alberta Lavetta Cons Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 51st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

30-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near McDowell Road. The incident happened around 5:40 a.m., near McDowell Road on August 10th. According to reports, a pickup-truck was heading south on 51st Avenue when traffic slowed down due to a disabled vehicle. In attempt to avoid a collision, the pickup-truck driver swerved left and struck another northbound pickup-truck.
AZFamily

Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
AZFamily

Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday. According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett, with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the teen as 15-year-old Elias Longeria.
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
ABC 15 News

One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation

MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
AZFamily

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
