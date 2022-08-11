Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
L.A. Weekly
Alberta Lavetta Cons Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 51st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
30-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near McDowell Road. The incident happened around 5:40 a.m., near McDowell Road on August 10th. According to reports, a pickup-truck was heading south on 51st Avenue when traffic slowed down due to a disabled vehicle. In attempt to avoid a collision, the pickup-truck driver swerved left and struck another northbound pickup-truck.
AZFamily
Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
13-Year-Old Boy Dead, 5 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Department of Public Safety reported that a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive left a 13-year-old boy dead. Additional reports state that the crash also left 5 other people with life-threatening injuries; All 5 were taken to the hospital. Aerial [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe stolen car investigation ends in Scottsdale crash
An incident involving a stolen car that began in Tempe Saturday evening ended in a crash in Scottsdale. We have what the police say happened.
AZFamily
Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday. According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett, with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the teen as 15-year-old Elias Longeria.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
AZFamily
13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says two SUVs were involved in the wreck just before...
fox10phoenix.com
El Mirage Police identifies people accused of trying to enter school building during lockdown situation
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - On Aug. 15, El Mirage city officials provided new updates in connection with an incident that resulted in the lockdown of a Dysart Unified School District elementary school. The incident, according to prior reports, happened on Aug. 12, following reports of an armed man on campus....
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation
MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
fox10phoenix.com
Camelback Mountain hiker falls 10 feet while headed down the trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A hiker fell nearly a dozen feet while heading back down a trail on Camelback Mountain on Aug. 13, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The 29-year-old hiker reportedly fell 10 feet while making their way down from Echo Canyon Trail around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from rescue crews...
