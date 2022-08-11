ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times

By Steve Sbraccia
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGH45_0hE23v3o00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s been a huge increase in the number of stores charging the wrong prices at the register according to those who are in charge of checking to make sure you pay the right price.

When you buy an item, you want to make sure you’re paying the price listed on the shelf.

“With prices going up on so many items across the board you certainly don’t want to pay more than you should or have to,” said shopper Chris Baker.

2 Raleigh Family Dollar stores pay thousands in fines over ‘excessive price-scanner errors’

Baker experienced several price overcharges at the Walmart Superstore in Chapel Hill recently.

He purchased fuel injector cleaner that was listed at $25.97 on the shelf, but he was charged $29.96 at the register. Another example was a box of a dozen donuts priced on the shelf for $7.14. But it rang up $9.48 at the register.

Turns out this store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for prices lining up with those on the shelf.

Back on Nov. 15, 2021, it failed inspection with a 13 percent error rate. It was reinspected on Dec. 20, 2021, and failed again with 24 percent overcharge rate.

Target at Raleigh’s North Hills among 22 NC stores paying fines for price scanning errors

At that point, Walmart was fined $5,000.

Another inspection took place in February 2021. During that check, the store passed.

In April 2022, the weights and measures division of the North Carolina Agriculture Department received another consumer complaint about that superstore.

The division went back to check prices — and the store failed again. A follow-up inspection in June resulted in yet another failure.

Now, weights and measures officials say the store is scheduled for another reinspection at the end of August.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia contacted Walmart corporate officials to find out what it is doing to rectify these issues.

NC gas station cited for repeatedly posting incorrect prices

In an email, Walmart spokeswoman Ashley Nolan said, “We are testing an enhanced electronic shelf labeling initiative and improved handheld app capabilities to help associates with price confirmation and adjustment when needed.”

But weights and measures says the problem is bigger than just one Walmart store.

“Inflation is causing the prices to go up and staffing problems mean they can’t get around to change the shelf prices as quickly as they need to,” said Chad Parker, the measurement section manager of the North Carolina Agriculture and Consumer Services Department’s Weights and Measures Division.

As evidence of that, Parker said fines for incorrect prices have jumped from an average of $50,000 annually to more than $500,000 in the last year.

The problem is so bad, Parker said his people can’t keep up with it.

“Our workload with failed scans has increased by 1000 percent in the past year,” said Parker. “We don’t have the manpower to keep up with a 1000 percent increase in that area.”

So, you have to be your own advocate.

Keep track of the prices on your receipt. If you find an error bring it to the store’s customer service personnel for a refund and notify the state weights and measures division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 31

Love child
4d ago

this applying to me at the family dollar in Durham over by bacon street and mc Dougal terrace I buy 2 item that cost $2 she ring it up and said $6 I show her the box that is had the $2 price on it then say this much be a mistake so now I check my receipt they is try to cheat us at this store

Reply(6)
9
Janice Barner
3d ago

Wal mart been doing this for over 2 years ..you need to watch how much it ring up too catch it..its sad but it is true .

Reply
7
Thomas Bostick
3d ago

Walmart is the worst store to do this mess they have one price for the product is then when you go to pay for it at the cash register it will be a lot more money and they say the cash register is never wrong

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Chapel Hill, NC
Food & Drinks
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1000 Percent#Consumer Complaint#Agriculture Department#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Raleigh Family Dollar#The Walmart Superstore
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy