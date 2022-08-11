ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets

By Rick Earle, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikCZD_0hE23sPd00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification.

According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1.

It’s scheduled to run through Aug. 31.

Target 11 has confirmed that the state changed the firearm testing and grading system this year.

Sources inside the Pittsburgh Police Department tell Target 11 that the test is more difficult to pass now. They also said officers rarely failed recertification in the past, and if they did, they were allowed to retake the test on the same day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The Department of Public Safety sent this statement to Target 11:

“The bureau is going through its annual firearms recertification, and there were 11 members who did not certify. Per protocol, they were immediately scheduled for remedial training. In the meantime, they are not assisting in field work but are assigned to other duties,” said DPS spokesperson Cara Cruz.

In addition to being barred from field duties until passing the recertification, Cruz said those officers won’t be allowed to work any secondary employment details at events such as concerts and sporting events.

A busy week of parades, festivals and concerts kicked off Thursday with Billy Joel at PNC Park and ends Sunday with Metallica, and that could further stretch police resources that have already been depleted with resignations and retirements and no new hires in three years.

At a news conference earlier in the day, before news broke of the officers failing recertification, police said they are prepared for the crowds.

“We have taken the extra precaution to make sure we have enough resources out there to make these events as wonderful as they were a couple of weeks ago with Pickle’s Fest and the Arts Festival. We need you also to come down and enjoy it and see it as an opportunity to engage,” said Assistant Chief Linda Barone.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

mark may
4d ago

Wow if a cop can’t pass a weapons test they should be fired! In the field they don’t get a second chance ! This endangers innocent people!

Reply(1)
10
Elaine Foli
4d ago

Changed test & scoring. Boy, anything to destroy Law & Order. Pittsburgh is becoming more dangerous 😳 mostly teenagers killing over territories & drugs 💉

Reply(1)
16
Connie Nania
4d ago

Oh,test them again,they will pass,this is not newsworthy.Headline wants you to think it's for some major offense.Support the blue,quit belittling them!!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man stabbed in workplace dispute in Pittsburgh

A man was stabbed Monday afternoon in a workplace dispute with a co-worker in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, city police said. The man was reported hospitalized in critical condition with a stab wound in the abdomen, Pittsburgh police said. The man, who was not identified, was found around noon in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in leg in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
UNIONTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Firearms#Target 11
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday. Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.Police are still investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

71-year-old man found dead in Hempfield home after fire extinguished

A 71-year-old Hempfield man was found dead inside his home Monday after firefighters extinguished a blaze, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. Witnesses reported smoke and flames at the mobile home on Ferens Lane around 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner. Thomas H. Smith was found inside the home on a private lane off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. He was pronounced dead nearly three hours after the initial call to 911.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy