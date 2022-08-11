ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15

Drone 12 video, from the scene of a house explosion in Wyatt, Mo., shows scattered pieces of metal and a charred yard from where a home once stood. Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. Ky. circuit court judge...
WYATT, MO
kfmo.com

Ribbon Cutting for MAC Cape Expansion

(Cape Girardeau, MO) Mineral Area College officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Cape Girardeau campus location. The event was discussed at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. The President of the college, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says residents of the community wanted the opportunity and he's happy they could provide it.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Cape Girardeau, MO
Education
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support

THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
THEBES, IL
KFVS12

Mississippi Mingle in Cape Girardeau draws hundreds

Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants went door-to-door to inform about living conditions. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some Heartland...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions

Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

More photos from the scene

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
WYATT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Kindergarten Academy
wfcnnews.com

Marion restaurant gains attention for hilarious signage

MARION - If you're looking for some good food and a laugh to go along with it, one Marion restaurant has you covered!. WFCN News was sent several photos from our viewers of new signage at Riley's Smokehouse in Marion this week, taking a shot at inflation with some humor.
MARION, IL
wsiu.org

Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping

Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Ky. circuit court judge suspended

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wjpf.com

Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
WYATT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy