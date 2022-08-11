Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Scott City School District sees progress with various upgrades and renovations
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City School District is making progress with various upgrades across the school district. Voters approved more than $7 million for a project on the April ballot earlier this year called Proposition KIDS. School leaders wasted no time in starting the construction process and have...
KFVS12
Mineral Area College holds ribbon cutting for new community college building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mineral Area College held a special ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau on Monday to commemorate the opening of their new building. MAC is expanding to the Cape Girardeau region offering more opportunities to students who are looking to explore more post high school educational courses.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15
Drone 12 video, from the scene of a house explosion in Wyatt, Mo., shows scattered pieces of metal and a charred yard from where a home once stood. Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. Ky. circuit court judge...
kfmo.com
Ribbon Cutting for MAC Cape Expansion
(Cape Girardeau, MO) Mineral Area College officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Cape Girardeau campus location. The event was discussed at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. The President of the college, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says residents of the community wanted the opportunity and he's happy they could provide it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
Mississippi Mingle in Cape Girardeau draws hundreds
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants went door-to-door to inform about living conditions. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some Heartland...
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
Marion restaurant gains attention for hilarious signage
MARION - If you're looking for some good food and a laugh to go along with it, one Marion restaurant has you covered!. WFCN News was sent several photos from our viewers of new signage at Riley's Smokehouse in Marion this week, taking a shot at inflation with some humor.
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
KFVS12
Ky. circuit court judge suspended
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kbsi23.com
Laughing Gas Comedy Club closing for summer but expecting to be open for fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It was a vision that started in 2018 when Jeff Johnson decided to create the laughing gas comedy club. Johnson was working for comedy club St. Louis when he realized that the city of Cape Girardeau, the place he went to college and holds dear to his heart, needed more adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjpf.com
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
KFVS12
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
Comments / 0