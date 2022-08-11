Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I., Moolah Wireless distributed tablets to 200 college students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line wrapped around the stairwell, outside of a campus building as students learned that Atlanta rapper T.I. was there to help distribute free tablets to Morris Brown College students on Monday afternoon. Students took photos with the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, and...
CBS 46
Cobb County 10-year-old starts nationwide conversation around mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County 5th grader is learning to deal with grief with the snap of a rubber band! He started a conversation around mental health that has gone from his classroom, to his home, to people across the country. Dealing with grief as an adult is...
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
CBS 46
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
CBS 46
Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
CBS 46
Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice for upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry. Margaret is best known for...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
CBS 46
Residents, city leaders to gather for community cleanup day in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of the recent violence that has plagued the city of Atlanta in recent weeks, residents and city leaders are set to gather to remind everyone that there are positive things happening in the community. Officials say they plan to meet at the Lindsay Street...
CBS 46
Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
CBS 46
Atlanta City Council to decide on the fate of the detention center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.
CBS 46
Rome hosts Corky Luncheon to celebrate Classic’s Friday triple-header
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the second day of its annual luncheon at the Rome Civic Center on Tuesday. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the audience and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible like Sportsturf and Gatorade. Rome councilmen and commissioners and a collection of school athletic directors, were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Provino’s, with representatives from all six schools participating in this year’s Rome Corky Kell lineup Friday, Aug. 19. Rosenberg and Rusty Mansell welcomed former Brookwood star and legend Rennie Curran, who talked about his partnership with Sportsturf and also his nonprofit organization that emphasizes leadership and mentorship for young men to become great leaders in their community.
CBS 46
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway. Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday. The...
CBS 46
High School Football’s return celebrated with Corky Kell Luncheon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the return of high school football at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest on Monday where attendees of the annual kickoff luncheon geared up for the historic 31st annual classic that will be played Aug. 17-20 with an incredible 11-game lineup. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the crowd and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible—like the Army, GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com, Sportsturf, 92.9 The Game, CBS46, DawgNation and countless others. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, and a collection of county athletics directors, administrators and school principals were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Zaxby’s, with representatives from all 22 schools participating in this year’s star-powered Corky Kell lineup.
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
CBS 46
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
CBS 46
Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and shooting incident Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed to death after getting into a fight with another man at the Texaco station in 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
CBS 46
Midtown rainbow crosswalk now using ‘pedestrian scramble’ system
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Changes have been implemented at one of Atlanta’s most recognizable intersections. The city is now testing diagonal crosswalks at 10th Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE, with plans on keeping the trial run there until the end of the month. The pilot program allowing the...
CBS 46
Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers
AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
