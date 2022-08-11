ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the second day of its annual luncheon at the Rome Civic Center on Tuesday. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the audience and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible like Sportsturf and Gatorade. Rome councilmen and commissioners and a collection of school athletic directors, were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Provino’s, with representatives from all six schools participating in this year’s Rome Corky Kell lineup Friday, Aug. 19. Rosenberg and Rusty Mansell welcomed former Brookwood star and legend Rennie Curran, who talked about his partnership with Sportsturf and also his nonprofit organization that emphasizes leadership and mentorship for young men to become great leaders in their community.

ROME, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO