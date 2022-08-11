ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers

AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
AUSTELL, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and shooting incident Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed to death after getting into a fight with another man at the Texaco station in 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Coweta Co. toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A toddler in Coweta County is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Last Friday started out like any other for Brittany Moore and her 1 ½-year-old son, Ethan. The two were playing with bubbles in their backyard off Al Roberts Road in Senoia. The bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line. Ethan and the dogs chased them, like they normally did, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.
SENOIA, GA
CBS 46

Trial to resume for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The trial is set to resume in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square mall in 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old Virginia native, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, Reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County. Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Police say the child was reportedly “walking...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway after body found in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River late Monday night. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews were dispatched to I-75 NB Expressway at Mount Paran Road NW after a report of a body face down in the Chattahoochee River. Based on the location, Cobb County Fire Department also responded to the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
ATLANTA, GA

