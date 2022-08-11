Read full article on original website
Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently. But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget. Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives...
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers
AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and shooting incident Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed to death after getting into a fight with another man at the Texaco station in 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Coweta Co. toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A toddler in Coweta County is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Last Friday started out like any other for Brittany Moore and her 1 ½-year-old son, Ethan. The two were playing with bubbles in their backyard off Al Roberts Road in Senoia. The bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line. Ethan and the dogs chased them, like they normally did, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.
Trial to resume for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The trial is set to resume in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square mall in 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old Virginia native, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, Reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots.
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County. Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Police say the child was reportedly “walking...
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances. “When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being...
Investigation underway after body found in Chattahoochee River
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River late Monday night. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews were dispatched to I-75 NB Expressway at Mount Paran Road NW after a report of a body face down in the Chattahoochee River. Based on the location, Cobb County Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Family celebrates life of Mariam Abdulrab as push continues for Mariam’s Law
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friends and family of Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in Atlanta, gathered to celebrate her life on Saturday night. It has been a year since the 27-year-old bartender was kidnapped near her home and later killed after returning from work. The celebration of life...
Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
Cobb County 10-year-old starts nationwide conversation around mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County 5th grader is learning to deal with grief with the snap of a rubber band! He started a conversation around mental health that has gone from his classroom, to his home, to people across the country. Dealing with grief as an adult is...
