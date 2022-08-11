If preseason Week 1 is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs might have solved some of their pass-rush woes in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis was one of the league’s defensive standouts in the opening games of the preseason, boasting some impressive stats by the conclusion of the game. In just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted a game-high five pressures and a 31% pass-rush win percentage according to Pro Football Focus. One of those pressures was an extremely impressive sack, where the Purdue product showed off his effort and motor.

