Holland-based company hosts campout to promote green camping technology

Holland-based Volta Power Systems hosted the first-ever Volta CAMPOUT at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in an effort to promote green camping technology.

The campout took place August 4 through August 7.

The four-day event provided nearly 100 Volta-equipped van and RV owners from around the country the chance to review the company’s latest energy storage technology.

It included training seminars, outdoor adventures, a pub crawl and a concert – all powered by Volta li-ion batteries.

North American RV production reached an all-time high in 2021, according to the RV Industry Association , with more than 600,000 vehicles produced.

Recreation vehicles equipped with Volta lithium-ion batteries can run air conditions, 120V appliances, entertainment and other utilities without using a generator or plugging into shore power.

The company says that during the Volta CAMPOUT, Volta’s systems prevented about 28,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere from what traditionally would require generators.

“With sustainability initiatives and RV sales at an all-time high, our user-friendly power systems allow RVers to eliminate generators while camping or boondocking,” said Jack Johnson, CTO and co-founder of Volta Power Systems. “We [were] excited to bring Volta-lover and RVers from any manufacturer together for the first time to rally around our tech that has had such a huge impact on the lives of so many van enthusiasts.”

Event attendees got to tour Volta’s headquarters and attend an educational deep-dive into lithium-ion technology.

There were also Q&A sessions with “#vanlife” influencer and Volta ambassador Scott Watson of the YouTube channel “Go Small, Live Large!”

Additionally, “#vanlife” influencers and Storyteller Overland ambassadors Jason and Emma Walsmith attended the campout, with Jason performing a special concert, where he ran his audio system and lighting off his van’s Volta system.

Volta Power Systems says there are nearly 5,000 Volta-equipped vehicles on the road, mitigating about 23 million pounds of carbon emissions annually.

