Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method
When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
Dollar General's new Milan location is open for shoppers
MILAN, Illinois — Dollar General's newest Milan location is now open! The convenience store at 109 3rd Avenue West gives area residents another location to purchase household essentials, such as food cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products and more. According to Dollar General, the store will employ six to...
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
How the August 2020 derecho led to a local business and new product
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Aug. 12, Jason Howell's company celebrates two years since he made the first version of his innovative device. Howell was inspired by his own experiences of the Aug. 2020 derecho that brought destruction to the Quad Cities and beyond. "Downed lines, down trees - I...
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0