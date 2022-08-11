ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

By Lisa J. Huriash, Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida.

Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. Rents have been “astronomical,” says Linda Taylor, the CEO of HOMES Inc., a nonprofit whose name stands for Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance & Effective Neighborhood Solutions. “People are absolutely struggling.”

HOMES’ workers have seen examples of the high demand: An employee who recently scoured listings to find a home for a client decided that one apartment would need too much work. But when the employee circled back, the unit already was gone — rented for $1,600 a month, or $200 higher than originally listed.

City and county governments are jumping in to help with rent, often using state and federal money. Here’s a look at some of the rental-aid efforts.

Boca Raton

The city is using funds from a federal grant to help renters who need assistance. The program offers a one-time award for up to six months of eligible past due housing payments, up to $15,000 per household. For one person, the maximum yearly income is $51,550, and for a household of four, it’s $73,600.

Palm Beach County

Since 2021, the county has spent close to $70 million on rental assistance to help residents. On average, the county receives between 1,200 to 1,500 applications per month, said Taruna Malhotra, assistant director for Palm Beach County Development Services.

In July, the county provided assistance to 1,241 residences, paying a total of $2.1 million. Palm Beach County has roughly $20 million remaining in federal grant money and is projected to spend $3 million per month based on the current intake, Malhotra said.

Coral Springs

The city will use its share of $1 million in federal funds for a financial assistance to eligible Coral Springs renters who experienced more than 5% increase from April 2020 until now. Eligible households can receive up to $3,600 to assist with the difference in the rental increase for up to six months. To be eligible, applicants must rent in Coral Springs and have documented evidence of an annual lease agreement that has increased more than 5% in one leasing period. The program was approved in July. For more information, contact the city at 954-344-5910.

Deerfield Beach

The city is accepting applications for rent and utility assistance for income-eligible residents who’ve been financially affected by a job loss or pay cut amid the pandemic. The grants are up to $10,000 for past-due rent and utility expenses. For more information, visit deerfield-beach.com/1509/Housing-Grants .

Fort Lauderdale

The city’s rental-assistance program is for those who have had an increase in their rent that happened on or after April 1, 2020, for the same rental unit. Eligible households can receive up to six months of assistance up to $3,000. The rental apartment or home must be located in the city. The assistance will be the difference between current rent and the rent amount prior to the increase. For more information, call 1-833-385-7368.

Hallandale Beach

The purpose of the Rent Stabilization Program is to provide rental assistance for up to 12 months to residents. The maximum assistance per program applicant would be $6,000 for one year. The program would only be available to Hallandale Beach residents who live within the Community Redevelopment Agency boundaries, who are unable to pay rent due to a recent rise in their monthly rental amounts. Applicants would receive up to $500 per month, paid directly to their landlord. The priority would be given to seniors aged 60 and older, as well as households with family members under the age of 18.

Such programs “immediately touch lives, and hopefully will allow seniors and families the opportunity to afford housing for another year,” City Manager Jeremy Earle said.

Hollywood

The city partners with HOPE South Florida to provide tenant-based rental assistance to households referred as part of a system called Continuum of Care. The rental assistance can provide security deposit, utility deposit and rent subsidy paid on behalf of an eligible household. The program can assist a limited number of households at or below 80% of the area median, however, at least 90% of the eligible households must be at or below 60% of the area median income. The household income for a family of four at 60% of the area median income is $54,420.

Lauderdale Lakes

The city of Lauderdale Lakes is providing help low-income residents facing financial constraints. Eligible households may receive rental or mortgage assistance along with utilities, to include their electricity, internet/cable and water bills. Help is offered as long as funding is available. For more information, visit lauderdalelakes.org/344/Housing-Assistance

Lauderhill

The city of Lauderhill is offering help to renters whose income has been affected amid the pandemic and who live in the city. To be deemed eligible, a household must pay rent on a home where one or more people within the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or seen a reduction in their household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced some other financial hardship because of COVID-19. Applicants must have experienced the hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and have an income that doesn’t exceed certain income limits. Residents may call 954-714-2181.

Plantation

A family of four needs to earn no more than $72,550 to receive the rental assistance of up to $15,000. Applicants need to show they are unemployed or underemployed because of COVID-19, such as before-and-after pay checks, a letter from their employer, before-and-after W2s, or tax forms. Money is paid directly to the landlord. The program started in 2020 with $562,000. There is $354,000 left to give out.

Broward County

Broward County has helped, too, distributing just under $60 million in emergency rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program . Of that, $56 million went to direct rental payments, about $1 million to utilities and about $500,000 to relocation assistance. About 6,000 households have been helped through the program.

Taylor said the new faces of homelessness are low-income workers, such as teachers’ aides and secretaries “who don’t have a place to live.”

“I applaud them for pulling together whatever resources they have to make a difference,” she said. Until now, people thought of New York and California who had out-of-control rents. “But it’s in our neighborhood now,” Taylor said.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008. Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

David Cobb
4d ago

Mr. Biden only. cares. for. other countries not. his. own. it's. a. proven facts. they. are. lies. to. the. public...

8
Lecil Woods
4d ago

I tried to find help like this, but all I got was information on loans or school grant's.

14
PRISON 4 TRUMP 2024
4d ago

What people need to understand is Communism has infiltrated Trump's Republicans. It's no secret that Extremists groups to the far right for many years have wanted to over throw our Government. Trump gave them a platform and made them legitimate. Helped bring them all together by bringing their deep seated hatred and racism front and center. Most didn't see it coming that is why it's so hard to understand. Russia has been plotting against us for years.

5
