Kenosha, WI

Kenosha teen named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Kayla Mitchell, a junior at Harborside Academy who has been named Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a safe haven for local youth, and they are often greeted by Mitchell.

According to Kenosha.com , Mitchell became the first Kenoshan to be named Youth of the Year. The award is the organization's highest honor for a club member.

The awards ceremony included appearances by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones, Milwaukee Bucks' Sidney Moncrief, and Emmy Award winner Charlie Behrens, as well as Boys & Girls Club alumni.

Mitchell was the first state winner in the Kenosha club's 30 years of existence, Kenosha.com reports.

“It was surreal,” Mitchell told Kenosha.com. “I’m so grateful for this club and the opportunity after opportunity it’s given me. I love it here.”

Read the full story at Kenosha.com. You can also watch Mitchell's interview with TMJ4 News in the video above.

