Ashland, Or. — The Ashland School Board has enacted a senate bill that was passed in September of 2021. SB 544 bans the right to concealed carry of firearms on campus. “To be honest this is more of a statement of policy than something to be enacted upon, I mean we’re not searching people when they come onto campus,” said Rebecca Dyson, vice chair for the school board. “We want to post this sign and really say we are a gun-free campus.”

ASHLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO