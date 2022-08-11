ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KTVL

Traffic Alert: Work set to begin on Main Street in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. — Drivers in Yreka can expect to see a new traffic pattern on Main Street beginning Monday. The Yreka Rehab Project will begin on the evening of August 15 and completion of this three-season project is expected in 2024. State Route 3. also known as Main Street...
YREKA, CA
KTVL

One dead in Klamath Falls crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Hikes With Holden: Towering Volcano to Vast Lake

Gear: Hiking Boots/poles (Snowshoes in Winter) CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, ORE. — Located about 80 miles northeast of Medford is Oregon’s one and only national park, Crater Lake. One of the best trails in the park is perched along the lake’s volcanic rim and overlooks an iconic landmark,...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Eagle Point animal rescue needs help from community to keep doors open

Eagle Point, Or. — Within the coming months, the Rogue Valley may see the strain of overcrowding in animal shelters reach critical levels. This already-challenging situation could be exacerbated if the Namaste Sanctuary in Eagle Point is forced to close its doors for good. The non-profit has seen recent...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Gun free school campuses: Ashland School District enacts a new policy

Ashland, Or. — The Ashland School Board has enacted a senate bill that was passed in September of 2021. SB 544 bans the right to concealed carry of firearms on campus. “To be honest this is more of a statement of policy than something to be enacted upon, I mean we’re not searching people when they come onto campus,” said Rebecca Dyson, vice chair for the school board. “We want to post this sign and really say we are a gun-free campus.”
ASHLAND, OR
