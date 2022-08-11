Read full article on original website
KTVL
Traffic Alert: Work set to begin on Main Street in Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Drivers in Yreka can expect to see a new traffic pattern on Main Street beginning Monday. The Yreka Rehab Project will begin on the evening of August 15 and completion of this three-season project is expected in 2024. State Route 3. also known as Main Street...
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
KTVL
One dead in Klamath Falls crash
Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KTVL
Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland
Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
KTVL
Hikes With Holden: Towering Volcano to Vast Lake
Gear: Hiking Boots/poles (Snowshoes in Winter) CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, ORE. — Located about 80 miles northeast of Medford is Oregon’s one and only national park, Crater Lake. One of the best trails in the park is perched along the lake’s volcanic rim and overlooks an iconic landmark,...
KTVL
Eagle Point animal rescue needs help from community to keep doors open
Eagle Point, Or. — Within the coming months, the Rogue Valley may see the strain of overcrowding in animal shelters reach critical levels. This already-challenging situation could be exacerbated if the Namaste Sanctuary in Eagle Point is forced to close its doors for good. The non-profit has seen recent...
KTVL
One arrest made at unlicensed cannabis grow connected with drug trafficking ring
Central Point — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT raided an unlicensed cannabis grow early Friday morning, Aug 12, assisting the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives. IMET called in the JCSO SWAT team after estimating an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
KTVL
Suspect attempts to steal car with infant still inside in Shady Cove
Shady Cove, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station yesterday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO deputies responded to the attempted carjacking and kidnapping at the...
KTVL
Gun free school campuses: Ashland School District enacts a new policy
Ashland, Or. — The Ashland School Board has enacted a senate bill that was passed in September of 2021. SB 544 bans the right to concealed carry of firearms on campus. “To be honest this is more of a statement of policy than something to be enacted upon, I mean we’re not searching people when they come onto campus,” said Rebecca Dyson, vice chair for the school board. “We want to post this sign and really say we are a gun-free campus.”
KTVL
Schools seeing slight struggle with staffing among national teacher shortage
Southern Oregon and Northern California — According to the Washington Post, the teacher shortage has never been this bad; schools across the nation are learning to adapt because of smaller staff sizes. However, that nationwide teacher shortage does not seem to be an issue for the Medford (MSD) or...
KTVL
4-H and FFA livestock auction continues even under difficult circumstances
Siskiyou County, Calif. — The Siskiyou Golden Fair auction for 4-H and FFA students took place this weekend at the Jackson County Expo as the fairgrounds simultaneously served as a hub for firefighters and first responders who continue to fight the McKinney Fire. With all of these pressing events...
KTVL
City of Jacksonville, Chamber of Commerce dispute nature of funding cuts
Jackson County, OR — The city of Jacksonville and its Chamber of Commerce are at odds after the city announced what amounts to a 40% budget cut for the next fiscal year, although there's a clear disagreement as to what that entails, exactly. In a unanimous decision by the...
