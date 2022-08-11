ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas

No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?

Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please

I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August

As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
Ten Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Texas

I love movies and Texas has had some iconic films set here. I bet you didn't know some of these movies were actually shot in our state. With my list today, I wanted to talk about the obscure movies that are shot in Texas. For instance an example of what I am NOT looking for on my list is something like 'Dazed and Confused'. Love that movie, it clearly takes place in Texas and is clearly shot here as well.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard

Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?

Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
ABILENE, TX
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas

They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
