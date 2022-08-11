A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO