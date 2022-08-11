Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
DeWayne ‘Butch’ Lewis Jr. of Grimes
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., 73, of Grimes and formerly of Perry passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Grimes, Iowa. Visitation for Butch will be Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Left to cherish...
theperrynews.com
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
theperrynews.com
Adel Chamber hosts 42nd annual Sweet Corn Festival
The 42nd annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival opened with a 9:30 a.m. parade Saturday, and by 11 a.m. the grounds around the county courthouse were dense with corn-loving suburbanites, basking in the sun and waiting to fill their plates. Some 10 tons of sweet corn were consumed by the early...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 15
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cesar Gaytan Alvarez, 25, of 611 Allison Ave., Des Moines, was arrested for OWI and issued a citation for failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Shedrick Cooper, 27, of 3203 W. 43rd St., Sioux Falls, S.D., was arrested for...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly biting, strangling girlfriend
A Waukee man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with an Aug. 7 incident in which he allegedly bit and strangled his girlfriend in the course of a domestic dispute. Edward Reese Miller, 36, of 25 Winfield Parkway, Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
1380kcim.com
$4,000 In Damages Occurred In A Two Vehicle Accident Friday In Jefferson
A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly assaults Perry woman Friday night
A Des Moines man allegedly assaulted a Perry woman late Friday in Perry by repeatedly shoving her in the course of a domestic dispute. Stefen Christopher Jon Vigil, 33, of 133 E. Second St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began...
theperrynews.com
Caregiving a rewarding, frustrating labor of love
Taking a role in watching over an aging friend or relative can be both rewarding and frustrating. It’s important to strike a balance between keeping your loved one safe and healthy and allowing the loved one as much independence as possible. There are many sources of reliable, free information....
