ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

By Nick Sommer
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUI4x_0hE21jdu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMZV4_0hE21jdu00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price.

Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners have revved up, and natural gas prices, the state’s primary fuel for electricity generation have reached levels not seen in years.

Before these rates went up me and my wife were paying anywhere from $160 to $200 dollars a month, now its running around $360 dollars.

Kyle Nugent, Truck driver

Unfortunately Kyle’s situation is far to familiar for residents and business owners here in Northeast Louisiana, as electricity bills have sky rocketed while summer temperatures continue to rise.

I have had this store for two years and this time last year our bill was around $2,500 and all of a sudden it was in line until last month. I opened my bill and it was $4,600 dollars.

Jonathan Perry, Owner of Chauvin Bayou Market

The average residential electric rate for Louisiana was 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour in July up from 10.4 cents the same month a year ago according to the Public Service Commission. Entergy officials said electricity usage hit an all-time high in the early months of summer which caused peoples energy bills to increase significantly.

Normally in Louisiana August is the hottest month of the year where we see triple digit days. This year we started to experience triple digit days in early June.

Roderick Worthy, Customer Service Manager, Entergy

Nearly 79% of Entergy, Louisiana’s electricity generation comes from burning natural gas. One factor, maybe the most important factor contributing to the increase in energy bills is is the fuel adjustment charge, or power cost adjustment. It is a pass-through charge that utilities say covers rising fuel costs.

Residents can modify their usage by raising thermostat temperatures, unplugging appliances, closing the blinds, adjust ceiling fans, close doors, seal gaps, keep the lights off, open windows and doors in the morning and at night.

Comments / 5

Related
KNOE TV8

State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
GRAMBLING, LA
postsouth.com

Entergy Louisiana offers bill payment assistance for eligible customers

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. According to an Entergy news release, the offer includes the company’s service territory in north, central,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says

All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
West Monroe, LA
NOLA.com

Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday

Temperatures in south Louisiana are expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching between 105 and 113 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "oppressive" heat is normal at this point in August, but forecasters said a lack of cloud coverage and rain are expected to exacerbate conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Peoples Energy#Skyrocket#Summer Heat#Entergy
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Pilots for Patients

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kari Barnett of Pilots for Patients joins us in the studio. Kari talks about this year’s Prop Blast. For more details on this event, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit: As climate change threatens coastal Louisiana communities, fishermen race to protect a culture

For many coastal Louisiana communities, fishing isn't just a business, it's part of the culture. Louisiana identity is closely tied to our seafood, especially for the family-run businesses that have been working the state's waterways for generations. But that culture and history are in danger as the effects of climate change threaten to wash away small coastal towns and change how seafood producers operate.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service

Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy