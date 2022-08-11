Reserved Football Seating – Timpson ISD will begin selling reserved football seating on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. If you wish to keep your reserved seats you had for the 2021-2022 football season, be sure and go to the Central Office and see Sherri to secure your seats for the upcoming 2022-2023 football season. Please do this BEFORE Wednesday, August 31 so your seats will not possibly be purchased by another person. And remember, Event Center parking will be available for reserved ticket holders, senior citizen pass holders and Timpson ISD staff. It’s on a first come first served basis.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO