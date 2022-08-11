Read full article on original website
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
CISD Superintendent Announces TEA Gives "A" Rating for District
August 15, 2022 - Center Independent School District is excited to announce that all the hard work from our teachers and students has paid off. The Texas Education Agency has given us our 2022 Accountability Ratings. We are excited and proud to announce that Center ISD is an "A" rated district. This is the highest rating that a school can get from TEA.
Timpson ISD Reserved Football Seating, Senior Citizen Passes
Reserved Football Seating – Timpson ISD will begin selling reserved football seating on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. If you wish to keep your reserved seats you had for the 2021-2022 football season, be sure and go to the Central Office and see Sherri to secure your seats for the upcoming 2022-2023 football season. Please do this BEFORE Wednesday, August 31 so your seats will not possibly be purchased by another person. And remember, Event Center parking will be available for reserved ticket holders, senior citizen pass holders and Timpson ISD staff. It’s on a first come first served basis.
Delores Jean Langston
Delores Jean Langston, 73, of Center, passed away, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Nacogdoches Medical Center Hospital in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center and from 12:00 to 2:00 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nacogdoches, TX. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nacogdoches, TX with Pastor John Cain officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Herman Cemetery in Shelby County.
Eddie Ray Barnes
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with L.D. Eddins officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Shelby County.
Shelbyville Varsity Scrimmage Versus Beckville Rescheduled, Football Schedules
August 16, 2022 - Shelbyville Dragon's scrimmage this week versus Beckville will be in Shelbyville at 5 pm on Thursday, August 18th. To view the full 2022 Varsity Football Schedule, click here. To view the 2022 JH/JV Football Schedule, click here.
