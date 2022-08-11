ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.
Coffee with a cop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a recent wave of shootings and other crimes in Sioux Falls, a lot of people have questions about what’s been happening, including some senior citizens who sat down with police today to have coffee with a cop. Dozens of residents with the...
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft

MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
Two arrested following search in Melvin

MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations

SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Akron woman arrested for striking another

HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges

(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
Updated: Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
Arrest made after pursuit; search for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say they have arrested Tanner Turkey, the man who was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
