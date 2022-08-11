Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.
KELOLAND TV
Coffee with a cop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a recent wave of shootings and other crimes in Sioux Falls, a lot of people have questions about what’s been happening, including some senior citizens who sat down with police today to have coffee with a cop. Dozens of residents with the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discuss the rise in officer-involved shootings in Sioux Falls, and whether changes should be considered for justice reform in South Dakota. We also take...
hubcityradio.com
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft
MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
nwestiowa.com
Akron woman arrested for striking another
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
kelo.com
Crash kills motorcyclist in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/motorcycle crash. On Saturday at 5:45 pm a white Ram pickup was traveling westbound on West 85th St when it impacted with a motorcycle also in the west bound lane of travel. The motorcycle had two occupants, and...
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
dakotanewsnow.com
Updated: Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
Man looking for state employee believed to be connected to police shooting, court documents say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents explain a connection between the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night and the man accused of firing a gun into the air after asking some people if they were state employees. Thursday night, authorities arrested Elliot Bird following a standoff. Police say officers...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after pursuit; search for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say they have arrested Tanner Turkey, the man who was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
