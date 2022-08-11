Bastrop County wildfire now 45% contained, 700 acres

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews continued to fight the 700-acre wildfire in Bastrop County on Saturday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pine Pond Fire is 700 acres and 45% contained as of Saturday night. Bastrop County officials said no structure damage or injuries are reported.

It started Thursday afternoon in the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. The cause is still under investigation, county officials said.

Texas A&M Forest Service said crews “are engaged in heavy mop up operations,” and there is active fire near the containment lines Saturday.

County Judge Paul Pape shared there are more than 150 personnel from multiple agencies on site Friday working to contain the fire. Crews said they’re concerned about thunderstorms potentially building this afternoon and bringing in winds that could further spread the flames.

Evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday for about 10 homes near the Pine Pond wildfire. County leaders shared at least two people stayed overnight in hotels. Bastrop County OEM posted on Facebook at 11:35 p.m. people could return home. The office gave the following guidance for residents returning to their homes:

Enter area by driving on Park Road 1C, then turning onto Old Antioch Road

Only those who live in area will be allowed to enter

Changes in weather or anticipated fire behavior could prompt another, future evacuation

Both Kevin Bohn and Paul Gutierrez loaded up their cars and hit the road. For Gutierrez, this is not his first wildfire.

The Bastrop native has called this part of the county home for 20 years. He said he’s been through several wildfires including the 2011 Bastrop County Complex Fire. He’s thankful none of them have reached his doorstep.

“I thank the good Lord. Everything you see here in my yard was the same way when we came home,” said Gutierrez.

Bohn said at the end of the day, things come and go.

“I mean your family, your friends, your loved ones, those are the most important things. Material things you can replace,” Bohn said.

These neighbors said they’re ready if they get the call to evacuate once again.

“It might not be the last one if we don’t get no rain, you never know, you never know. All you can do is be prepared,” Gutierrez said.

Bastrop County resident Kevin Bohn evacuated his home after the Pine Pond Fire broke out Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Bastrop County resident Paul Gutierrez evacuated his home after the Pine Pond Fire broke out Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

The Pine Pond Fire broke out in Bastrop County on Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Both of these men said they will continue to keep an eye on the Pine Pond Fire. They said they also made sure to keep their yard clear of debris, something local, county and state leaders say people should do to minimize a wildfire’s impact.

Bastrop County OEM said the Bastrop fire chief previously ordered homes on Rolling Pines Drive, East Broken Tree Lane and Agget Road to evacuate as a precaution. Some homes on Old Antioch Road, Turkey Trot Lane and Turkey Roose were also evacuated.

After originally moving to the south/southeast, the fire was moving west as of 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Pine Pond Fire in Bastrop County on Aug. 11, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Pine Pond Fire in Bastrop County on Aug. 11, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County August 11, 2022. Photo: Ron Clark

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County Aug. 11, 2022. Photo: Sarah Kupetis

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County Aug. 11, 2022. Photo: Sarah Kupetis

Multiple agencies were called to help, including the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire’s location is close to a fire called the Midnight Fire that happened last week.

