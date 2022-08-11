Read full article on original website
Friends continue to seek justice following death of Alabama woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to pay for what he did to her […]
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
State prisoner serving time for manslaughter in deaths of two New Brockton teens dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—With the death of two New Brockton High School students two years ago, one can well imagine that the news of Anthony Bishop’s death in state prison has “spread like wildfire” in Central Coffee County. Today, WDHN spoke with those in the Coffee...
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
1 dead in Monday morning crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
Dothan man arrested for terrorist threat charges: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for threats against a police officer. Romell Lazell Russaw, 37, of Dothan was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, for making terrorist threats to a Dothan Police Officer. Russaw, was upset about an interaction he had with a Dothan patrol...
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school
EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
UPDATE: Houston County missing man found
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
Road work to begin soon on US 84
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 Tuesday, August 16th, after dark and is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th. Once the milling process...
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
U.S. Congressman steps in to help former military major fight for justice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the past seven years, Clarence Anderson III, an Ozark native and former Air Force Major, has been fighting to clear his name after he says he was wrongfully accused of sexual assault by his ex -wife. Anderson and his wife had been married for...
