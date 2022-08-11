ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, AL

Abbeville, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Abbeville, AL
Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

1 dead in Monday morning crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
DOTHAN, AL
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kirkland Street
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested for terrorist threat charges: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for threats against a police officer. Romell Lazell Russaw, 37, of Dothan was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, for making terrorist threats to a Dothan Police Officer. Russaw, was upset about an interaction he had with a Dothan patrol...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Deadly crash kills Dothan man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Houston County missing man found

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Road work to begin soon on US 84

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 Tuesday, August 16th, after dark and is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th. Once the milling process...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
OZARK, AL
WJHG-TV

John Deere tractor hit by truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

