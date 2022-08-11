ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$85M health education building at Kearney will move NU toward filling rural health shortages

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there

DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Midwestern states top nation in rankings of political speech freedoms

(The Center Square) – Three Midwestern states scored best in the nation in analysis of laws restricting speech about government. Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa outranked every other state by wide margins. That’s the conclusion of a report issued by the Institute for Free Speech, a national nonprofit research facility...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Most Louisiana charter schools meet requirement for serving disadvantaged students

(The Center Square) — The vast majority of Louisiana charter schools are meeting a requirement to serve economically disadvantaged students, and the percentage of schools that are not has decreased significantly in recent years, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditors report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes

(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
CHICAGO, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
MINNESOTA STATE
Health
Public Health
Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future

When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July

(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
TENNESSEE STATE

