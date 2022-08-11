Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic backups are becoming part of the normal daily commute on Interstate 95 as crashes are on the rise in work zones in both Cumberland and Harnett counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the...
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
City of Raleigh partners with Wake County for back to school giveaway
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown until kids in Wake and Durham Counties head back to the classroom is on, and back-to-school supply shopping is in full swing. But with record inflation, getting school supplies together is a bit more expensive this year. “The prices are going up,” said...
