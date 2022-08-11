ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
ENFIELD, NC

