shoredailynews.com
Mr. Chavon E. Harmanson
Funeral services for Mr. Chavon E. Harmanson of Painter, will be conducted Tuesday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
shoredailynews.com
Greenbackville woman pleads guilty to unlawfully wounding step-father
A Greenbackville woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawfully wounding her step-father last January. Forty-five-year-old Karen Garrison, of Brigantine Boulevard in Captain’s Cove, claimed she was defending herself when she cut her step-father in the head with a knife. When her mother tried to stop the fight, Garrison accidentally cut herself and was also treated for her injury.
shoredailynews.com
Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce announces photo contest for 2023 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass
Casting call for all amateur photographers! Your picture may be the next winner of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass Photo Contest, sponsored again this year by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. You all capture some outstanding images that highlight our amazing scenic landscapes, fascinating wildlife and natural beauty. Contest runs August 5-September 2, 2022. Chamber staff will select the top 5 entries based on adherence to guidelines and overall essence of the captured image. Local community leaders will then be asked to pick a winner from these finalists. The winner will be announced on September 16, 2022. The selected image will be featured on the front of the 2023 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass! Grab your cameras, visit the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and start capturing memories! For contest rules and entry form, visit chincoteaguechamber.com. We are excited to share your experience!
shoredailynews.com
High-speed chase ends with convictions
Two young South Carolina men admitted recently in Accomack Circuit Court to felony eluding and possession of cocaine in connection with a high-speed chase on Lankford Highway near Parksley last March. Nineteen-year-old Jaheim Graham, and 20-year-old Nathaniel Antwaun Singletary, of Myrtle Beach, were each sentenced to a total of two...
