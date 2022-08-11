Rock for Rescues Benefit Concert returns to the The Green at Crabapple Market in Milton for an evening of music benefiting animal rescue non-profits. It's Saturday night, August 13th on The Green from 5 – 10PM. Local student band, Chip McGuire and The Renegades starts the music off, followed by the band, The VIBE with favorites from the 80s through today's hit. Next up rock it out with Sunset Strip. 100% of all ticket sales benefit the 3 animal non-profit organizations. Angels Among Us, Good Mews Animal Foundation, Wags & Wiggles and Rock for Rescues Foundation.

MILTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO