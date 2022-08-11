Read full article on original website
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS 22-250
The City of Johns Creek is accepting qualifications (RFQ) from GDOT prequalified construction firms for the above referenced project. RFQ responses will be received electronically via BidNet with hard copies to City Hall no later than September 2, 2022 at 2:00PM. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is August 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM. A recommended attendance Pre-bid meeting will take place at City Hall 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, Georgia on August 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Georgia Milestones reset benchmark for achievement
ATLANTA — It’s out with the old results and in with the new. Student performance on the state’s annual test of achievement, known as Georgia Milestones, will undergo a “pandemic adjustment” from the Georgia Department of Education. The Milestones assessments are the federally mandated tests...
Marietta woman charged with attempted fraud in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers arrested a Cobb County woman on July 20, after she allegedly attempted to make fraudulent withdraws from a Regions Bank using a fake identity. According to Dunwoody Police Reports, officers responded to the Regions Bank on Mount Vernon Road and were told that...
Roswell farmers market promotes local businesses with fresh foods
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market continued its 2022 season Aug. 6 at Roswell Presbyterian Church. While promoting small businesses, the weekly even, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, allows local vendors to provide visitors with fresh, local farm, ranch and artisan foods direct from the producer. As an advocate for building a community around a local and sustainable food economy, the city’s marketplace encourages entrepreneurship centered around nutritional values.
Public Notice
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smart phone Go to: https://zoom.usMeeting ID: 882 9772 6084Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US August 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. PURPOSE:. Convenience Store Retail Package Sales Beer, Wine &...
Alpharetta dog and its owner bitten at Wills Park
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman and dog were injured in late July after reportedly being bitten by another dog at the Waggy World dog park in Alpharetta. Alpharetta Police and EMS responded to the Alpharetta Community Center on July 29 and were told the woman and dog had been attacked by another dog without warning while playing at the park.
Cumming man arrested for possession of opium
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Cumming man found sleeping in a car parked in Dunwoody was arrested last week for possession of opium, fentanyl and multiple warrants. Dunwoody police incident reports said that the man was found at about 1:30 a.m. on July 26, sleeping in a Mercedes Benz parked off Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody.
Death Notices - Week of August 11, 2022
Linda Gail Barron Chastain Jarvis, 73, of Cumming passed away, July 30. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory. Euna Lee Shirley, 89, passed away on July 22, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Billie Jean Waggoner, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away July 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside...
Beginning Acrylics at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Tuesdays 11:00am-1:00pm, August 16 – September 20, 2022 (6 weeks) This acrylics course will introduce composition, mixing colors, and painting techniques to make your acrylic work the best it can be. Guided projects and individual instruction will build your skills. If you need to buy materials, ask first! We’ll...
Alpharetta man charged $44,000 for computer services
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man who contracted for computer help through an online service, reportedly had more than $44,000 stolen from him by the company. According to an Alpharetta Police incident report, the man intended to pay the company “Safe Tee Soft” $180 for computer services, but when it came time for payment, the company allegedly changed the total amount to $44,180.
Bolay Alpharetta Georgia's VIP Week!
Enjoy a free Bolay Regular Bol when you register for Bolay Alpharetta Georgia's VIP WEEK!. Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is the newest restaurant hitting the Alpharetta dining scene! Opening its doors for the first time in Georgia on August 11, the Bolay team's Grand Opening Giveaway will gift free Bolay for a year to the first 100 guests in line at 11 a.m. and from August 11 through August 15, all guests are welcome to a FREE Bolay 'Bol' when they RSVP on Eventbrite.
Burglars steal products at North Point Best Buy
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For the second time in a month, the Best Buy on North Point Drive in Alpharetta has been burglarized by thieves who ripped the store’s back door off to gain entry and steal products. Alpharetta Police responded to the store on July 31 and were...
Dunwoody Police charge man for stealing tires
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was arrested by the Dunwoody Police Department on July 22 for multiple felonies, after officers allegedly found him removing tires from a vehicle at an apartment complex off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. According to an incident report, officers found the man removing the tire at...
Rock for Rescues Benefit Concert on The Green at Crabapple Market
Rock for Rescues Benefit Concert returns to the The Green at Crabapple Market in Milton for an evening of music benefiting animal rescue non-profits. It's Saturday night, August 13th on The Green from 5 – 10PM. Local student band, Chip McGuire and The Renegades starts the music off, followed by the band, The VIBE with favorites from the 80s through today's hit. Next up rock it out with Sunset Strip. 100% of all ticket sales benefit the 3 animal non-profit organizations. Angels Among Us, Good Mews Animal Foundation, Wags & Wiggles and Rock for Rescues Foundation.
Stage Door Theatre to return for 49th season
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody will return for its 49th season this fall with a diverse slate of performances at home and throughout the Atlanta area. Season 49 at the Stage Door Theatre with include five mainstage productions, four performances by students of the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, and more than six Saturday community performances in Atlanta.
