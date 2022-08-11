Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
murfreesborovoice.com
Eleventh Annual Paws & Pearls Set for Beesley Animal Foundation
Beesley Animal Foundation's Paws & Pearls is set for Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm. This event is 3+ years in the making! Our last Paws & Pearls was a HUGE success in April of 2019. We hope you will join us for the night to have fun while supporting Beesley Animal Foundation.
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters that deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with...
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Winter is coming...
https://gameofthrones.fandom.com/wiki/Jon_Snow?file=JonSnow8x06.PNG We're only ~4 months from winter. It seems like every year we get snowed in for a few days, which always catches a bunch of transplants unaware. So I thought I'd post my annual "Nashville Winter Snowstorm Survival Kit" while there was time to leisurely buy the items. * Most importantly, go to Costco and buy a great big box of "Stay the fuck home". YouTube has numerous videos of Nashville drivers making very expensive and dangerous mistakes by getting out on icy roads. But if you can't, get [snow chains](https://www.amazon.com/Security-Chain-Company-SC1032-Traction/dp/B000VAKXVA) for your car. They'll cost ~$150-200 for a good set of 4, but it's cheaper than a wreck or missing a day of work. Put a bag or two of cat litter in your trunk in case you slide off anyway. One of those [3600 calorie survival bars](https://www.amazon.com/SOS-Food-Labs-Inc-185000825/dp/B075TXP1P5) is also good, in case you get stuck. A 2/3's full bottle of water too (a full bottle is likely to explode if it freezes). And put a couple capsules of any medication you need to take in the car just in case. * Emergency food and water. Take the food you like eating, and just keep 1-2 weeks of it in the closet for a rainy day. Pasta is good as it is energy-dense, stores well and can be re-hydrated with little/no heat if necessary. Buy a [water container](https://www.amazon.com/Deahun-Bottle-Durable-Bottom-dispensers/dp/B09ZL25DXV) and keep a couple of gallons of water on hand in case water goes out. And don't forget your pets! Keep 1-2 weeks of their food on the shelf too. * Keeping yourself warm. A [kerosene heater](https://www.amazon.com/Dyna-Glo-WK24BK-Indoor-Kerosene-Convection/dp/B07JMF9JGY) or small propane heater like a [Mr. Buddy](https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Heater-F232000-Indoor-Safe-Portable/dp/B002G51BZU) can help keep a room warm if your power goes out. I bought my heaters last spring during close-out when it was cheapest. Or get some wood if you have a fireplace. A [good wool blanket](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M0GLPSB) will keep you toasty warm. Together they can keep you and/or your water pipes from freezing. * An alternate way of heating food, like a [butane stove](https://www.amazon.com/Iwatani-Corporation-America-35FW-Metallic/dp/B00522F2R2). You can pick up a stove for ~$20 at K&S World Market on Charlotte. Get a couple cans of fuel too, it's dirt cheap. Or if you want something a bit nicer, get a [propane camp stove](https://www.amazon.com/Hike-Crew-Integrated-Stainless-Regulator/dp/B08KHPJTCQ). Or even a cast-iron Dutch oven or Lodge combo cooker if you have wood heat. A $30 pressure cooker can help cook food quicker and make your fuel stretch a lot farther. * Power for your cell phone/small electronics. This can be as cheap as just unplugging your UPS when power goes out and using it to charge up. If you have work tools with lithium-ion batteries, most manufacturers sell adapters with USB charger ports, and some with 110v plugs. I have a [80V Greenworks Power Inverter](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0936B51C1) that works with the batteries for my gardening tools. There are also inverters for Dewalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, Bauer/Hercules, and other major tool brand 18v/20v/40v/80v batteries. * Emergency light. I have a couple of [$6 Harbor Freight lanterns](https://www.harborfreight.com/250-lumen-pop-up-lantern-64110.html), and a couple of [oil lamps](https://www.walmart.com/ip/Florasense-Glass-Oil-Lamp/16783701) from Walmart. Flashlights, headlamps, whatever floats your boat, just splurge and get some good batteries. * Get some cold-weather clothes in case you have to (or want to!) get out. That doesn't have to be expensive if you shop at Goodwill or eBay, or shop at Tractor Supply during spring cleanout. For those with money to spend, I love Carhartt, and have a jacket, insulated pants, gloves, and hat, which means my biggest danger on a bitterly cold day is sweating to death. Also, a [pair of crampons](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09G6VPF3Q) for your shoes can help prevent you from falling and hurting yourself. * Odds and ends. A [pack of hand warmers](https://www.amazon.com/HotSnapZ-Warmers-Reusable-Round-Pocket/dp/B004CV2YXE), a [sleeping bag](https://www.amazon.com/Lightweight-Backpacking-Sleeping-Weather-Camping/dp/B082R6KJJ7) for extra warmth, some hot chocolate powder, a couple of good books on the shelf. Whatever luxuries you'd like. If you have these, a winter power outage is more of a informal holiday and change of pace than a hardship. And it's also prepares you for many other disasters Nashville might experience (tornado, earthquake, Civil War 2.0, etc.) For those who have other ideas, add them below!from MetricT.
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
