ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Councils call for clarity around spending of funds from soft drinks sugar levy

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8cMD_0hE20f4n00
Financial News

Councils have called for clarity around the spending of money raised from the soft drinks sugar levy, saying it should be used to tackle physical inactivity and ensure a Commonwealth Games legacy.

The levy, designed to reduce consumption of sugary drinks, has raised around £1.2 billion since its introduction.

However, campaigners have raised concerns that spending reviews have failed to ring-fence the income for programmes to improve children’s health and food, despite Government commitments.

The Local Government Association (LGA) is calling for the money to be invested in council-run initiatives to boost physical activity and “find the sporting champions of the future” as the country celebrates the success of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It is vitally important that money raised through the levy is reinvested in physical activity programmes in local communities and other support to tackle childhood obesity

Only 45% of children are meeting the chief medical officer’s guidelines of one hour of physical activity a day, according to a Government report, with data collected by councils also revealing rates of childhood obesity were still above their pre-pandemic levels.

The LGA said it was uniquely placed to run weight management initiatives in local communities as it already ran a number of initiatives to tackle obesity, including delivering the National Child Measurement Programme.

However, it said the Government cut funding for locally commissioned adult weight management programmes earlier this year, meaning a number of councils have had to cancel schemes to help people lose weight.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “The whole country has been incredibly proud of the achievements of our Lionesses and Commonwealth Games champions, many of whom started their journeys into elite sport at council-run sports facilities.

“If we are to capitalise and ensure a lasting legacy from these successes, we’ve got to get as many children active as we can.

“The sugar levy has been used as one of many tools to tackle growing levels of obesity across the country. However, it is concerning that it is increasingly unclear how the revenue generated from this is spent.

“It is vitally important that money raised through the levy is reinvested in physical activity programmes in local communities and other support to tackle childhood obesity.”

Urgent intervention is needed to prevent council-run leisure facilities from closing under cost-of-living pressures

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, chairman of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, said: “Sporting events like the Commonwealth Games are fantastic at influencing international perceptions of the UK and marketing the UK to international visitors. But we must ensure that participation boosts fuelled by events like these are not short-lived.

“Councils provide the majority of public swimming pools and leisure facilities, which are now under increased pressure as a result of rising energy costs. Urgent intervention is needed to prevent council-run leisure facilities from closing under cost-of-living pressures.

“Coupled with long-term investment in public sport alongside major UK sporting events, this will help to inspire people to be more active for generations to come.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We have gone above and beyond by spending hundreds of millions more than the levy’s actual revenue directly on programmes to help children get active and eat healthy.

“This funding has expanded the national school breakfast programme, the holiday activities and food programme, and the PE and sport premium for primary schools.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Sugar#Swimming Pools#Weight Management#Fat People#Commonwealth Games#The Lionesses Euro 2022#Lga
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned. Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June. It...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
newschain

Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries. The youngster was attacked by the Bull Mastiff-type animal after going to visit a friend’s house in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green, Merseyside Police said in a statement. A neighbour who fought the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

How can the UK reduce meat consumption and cut emissions?

There’s a slight downward trend in meat-eating but figures are still high. So what more can be done?. The future of farming is in the spotlight as we try to shift our relationship with the natural world. Globally, 83% of farmland is taken up by livestock, and many scientists and campaigners are arguing for an overhaul of meat and dairy consumption to free up more land for nature and reduce emissions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Ryanair to boost Stansted flights in response to Heathrow passenger cap

Ryanair said it will add more than 500 flights serving London Stansted during the October half-term school holiday after Heathrow extended its cap on passenger numbers. The Dublin-based airline said the extra flights at the Essex airport will have capacity for 100,000 passengers. Heathrow announced on Monday that the limit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
newschain

Researchers call for update to GCSE science to improve vaccine understanding

Researchers are calling for urgent changes to the GCSE science curriculum to help improve vaccine uptake and support learners in identifying misinformation. A study by the University of Portsmouth found participants who studied science up to GCSE were more likely to be vaccine hesitant than those with either lower or higher science educational levels.
EDUCATION
newschain

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
SPORTS
newschain

Ben Stokes happy to see South Africa ‘keep talking’ about England’s new approach

Ben Stokes admits taking some satisfaction from hearing South Africa counterpart Dean Elgar wade into the debate about England’s new approach to Test cricket. The England skipper has distanced himself from the term ‘Bazball’, coined to reflect the aggressive approach since he and head coach Brendon McCullum took the helm, but was interested to note Elgar’s apparent critique of those methods.
SPORTS
newschain

Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police

A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police. Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died. Police believe people at a party at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living

Two-thirds of the public thinks the Government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living, a new poll has found. The survey by Ipsos found that 66% of people think the Government is not providing enough help as rising energy bills surge back into the headlines, while only 28% think current measures are about right or too much.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy