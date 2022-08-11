ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with aggravated assault after alleged threat with hammer

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. Jacob Michael Goans, 29, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery by choking, one felony count of criminal threat and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police plan to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs

The Lawrence Police Department plans to crack down on underage drinking and fake IDs just as the fall semester of the University of Kansas gets underway. The department plans to team up with the KU Public Safety Office and the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to put together a task force to “help deter intoxication and help reduce crimes of violence,” according to a proposal to the Lawrence City Commission from Lt. Ryan Halsted. Known as The Douglas County Fake ID Task Force, it will be funded by a $30,000 grant through Sept. 30, from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office in Topeka.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 15, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2022

Nathan Carl Osborn, 24, Urbandale, Iowa, and Corinne Koay Nguyen, 23, Lawrence. Julie Ann Lowe, 59, Lawrence, and Tracy Lynn Jones, 59, Lawrence. Thomas Ray Christian, 58, Baldwin City, and Tammy L. Wiseman, 47, Lawrence. Ryan Dolezal Michael, 22, Lawrence, and Brittany Jo Mack, 22, Lawrence. Patrick Scott Riley, 41,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment

TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

120 wild horses and burros to be available for adoption in Lawrence this weekend

The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency. The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Nicholas David
LJWORLD

Reed Peterson

A celebration of life for Reed Phillip Peterson, 81, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Plymouth Congregational Church. Reed died July 26, 2022, at LMH Health. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Denver, the son of Sonja and Arthur ‘Pete’ Peterson. Reed graduated in...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Force plate technology helps athletes and orthopedic patients alike

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. It’s unlikely that Isaac Newton ever imagined how his third law of motion would be applied in modern-day athletic training. It’s now integral in force plate technology from VALD Performance, which is used at OrthoKansas and LMH Health Therapy Services — the only location in the region offering this technology for everyday athletes and orthopedic patients.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Seizure#Smoking Marijuana#Violent Crime
LJWORLD

KU foreign language centers win $8 million in federal grants, plan to hire more faculty, increase study abroad

Four University of Kansas centers that teach foreign languages have won a combined $8 million through a competitive federal grant program, KU announced on Tuesday. The Kansas African Studies Center, the Center for East Asian Studies, the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, and the Center for Russian, Eastern European & Eurasian Studies were awarded grant funds through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title VI foreign language education program.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

James Kent

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Arterra Event Gallery, 2161 Quail Creek Dr., Lawrence. Mask wearing is recommended for those in attendance. Bob Kent died unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 at Lone Star Lake doing what he loved-swimming. Zoom livestream link and online condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LJWORLD

Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball opens 2022 season ranked 23rd in AVCA poll

The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. That news came Monday night, when the first AVCA poll of the season was released with the Jayhawks ranked in the No. 23 spot.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy