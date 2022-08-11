Impact Wrestling Results (08/11) - Contract Signing, X-Division Title Match, Killer Kelly To Make In-Ring Debut

Read full article on original website
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury
2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.
Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
Eric Bischoff Blasts Tony Khan For 'Booking Like A 14-Year-Old'
It's safe to assume that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff won't be exchanging Christmas presents this year. They've been trading barbs for the better part of the year — some of the highlights include Khan implying that Bischoff failed as a wrestling promoter with WCW, Bischoff outright declaring CM Punk's AEW return a financial bust, and Bischoff giving Khan his old "ATM Eric" nickname for splurging money on wrestlers.
WWE Raw Results (08/15) - United States Championship Match, Riddle Gives Exclusive Interview
This is Wrestling INC.'s official results for "WWE Raw" on August 15, 2022!. A historic United States Championship match will take place on the show tonight as current title holder Bobby Lashley will be defending against AJ Styles in their first-ever singles match. The two men have both been having their separate issues with the duo of The Miz and Ciampa over the last few weeks. Ciampa also beat Styles two weeks ago in a mini tournament to earn a shot at the title last week.
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
Liv Morgan Teases Major Change To Her Look
Is Liv Morgan the latest pro wrestler to trade in her blonde look?. The "SmackDown" Women's Champion teased doing exactly that via social media Sunday, posting a photoshopped photo on Twitter of herself sporting brunette hair to go with several eyes emojis. Shortly thereafter, Morgan would write "Stay tuned" while responding to Fiona Nova, the host of" G4TV" and an avid WWE fan, who voiced her approval of the drastic change.
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
AJ Styles Addresses Whether He'd Consider Jumping Ship To AEW
While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.
Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
Lex Luger Reveals What Got Him 'So Much Heat' When He Joined WWF
After a tenure in WCW, where he put on numerous classic matches and supplemented his trophy case quite nicely, Lex Luger joined the WWF roster. Dubbed "The Narcissist," this new pompous heel character didn't last long, thanks largely to the departure of Hulk Hogan from the company. With that, Luger became an all-American hero and was swiftly thrust into the main event picture, famously pitting him against the dominant WWF Champion of the time, Yokozuna. Of course, Luger's hiring and subsequent push didn't come without some behind-the-scenes controversy among the WWF talent pool.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Advice She Was Given By Bianca Belair At Her WWE Tryout
WWE "NXT" Superstar Roxanne Perez made her debut on the April 15, 2022 episode of "NXT Level Up." Since her WWE debut, she won the inaugural 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade until Jade turned on her on the 7/12 episode of "NXT 2.0."
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On ROH Title Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Claudio Castagnoli has quickly become one of AEW's top stars following his debut at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. From winning the second-ever Blood & Guts match for his team on June 29 to his first ROH World Championship defense against DDT Pro Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita at Battle of the Belts III, Castagnoli has enjoyed an incredible start to his time as a member of the AEW and ROH rosters. Perhaps the most notable match for Castagnoli since his WWE departure earlier this year, however, was his bout at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view against the former ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham.
WWE Raw Preview (8/15): First-Time Clash For United States Championship
Tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the nation's capital, Washington, DC, and a first time clash between two veterans of the locker room will take place at the Capital One Arena. Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, the first...
Kevin Owens Declares Return Of 'The Prizefighter' In Blistering Verbal Showdown On WWE Raw
"WWE Raw" has been a breath of fresh air for wrestling fans as of late, as Triple H has ushered in a new era since taking over Vince McMahon's long-standing role as Head of WWE Creative. Since taking over, the WWE Universe has been treated to several returns, including one...
Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns
The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.
Shotzi Teases Return Of Element From Her WWE NXT Presentation
"SmackDown" Superstar Shotzi has teased the return of her fan-favorite tank under the leadership of the new WWE Head of Creative, Triple H. Shotzi took to her Instagram Story this morning to post a picture of the mini tank she used to drive to the ring during her "NXT" days. The tank is dark olive green with a cannon sticking out at the front and a skull underneath. The letters TCB (standing for "taking care of business") are on the bumper.
Top Dolla Reveals When He Found Out Hit Row Was Returning To WWE
Hit Row is back where they belong. The popular faction returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, less than a year after their release from the company in 2021. Hit Row member AJ "Top Dolla" Francis was on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio and explained how his persistence paid off.
