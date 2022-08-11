Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss 2021 financial audit, receive changes to recommended budget
City leaders will soon receive the annual outside audit of the city’s finances, which shows improvement over reports from recent years, when auditors red-flagged a key aspect of the city’s bookkeeping. As part of the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting Tuesday, auditors with the firm RSM will present the...
LJWORLD
Habitat for Humanity aiming to leverage ARPA funds for ‘first of its kind’ neighborhood in west Lawrence
Lawrence Habitat for Humanity was one of a number of housing agencies selected to receive a portion of Douglas County’s American Rescue Plan Act pandemic aid money last month, and it plans to use its share to kickstart what the agency calls a “first of its kind” project in Lawrence.
LJWORLD
Canvass confirms record-breaking primary election turnout in Douglas County
Canvassing of the Aug. 2 primary election results in Douglas County confirmed on Monday a record-breaking voter turnout. In total, canvassers counted 47,657 ballots. That’s 58.5% of the county’s 81,418 registered voters — and significantly more than the 29,028 ballots cast in the last primary election in 2020.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police plan to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs
The Lawrence Police Department plans to crack down on underage drinking and fake IDs just as the fall semester of the University of Kansas gets underway. The department plans to team up with the KU Public Safety Office and the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to put together a task force to “help deter intoxication and help reduce crimes of violence,” according to a proposal to the Lawrence City Commission from Lt. Ryan Halsted. Known as The Douglas County Fake ID Task Force, it will be funded by a $30,000 grant through Sept. 30, from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office in Topeka.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 15, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
KCTV 5
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to recount the failed Value Them Both Amendment hit a financial roadblock Monday morning. Melissa Leavitt had hoped to use assets as collateral to get the recount. On social media, Leavitt said Mark Gietzen offered his house as collateral. The Secretary of State has denied that request.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas City hopes 'Violence Interrupters' can cut crime with job training and child care
As Kansas City continues to grapple with high rates of homicides and gun violence, a new city program aims to intervene — and interrupt — incidents of violence before they happen. Called Violence Interrupters, the program draws in leaders from City Hall, the Kansas City Police Department, the...
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
LJWORLD
Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
LJWORLD
With $3.3 million in ARPA funds, Tenants to Homeowners will start working toward 69 new units of affordable housing
Tenants to Homeowners received one of the largest slices of the latest round of federal pandemic relief in Douglas County, and that money will eventually help create nearly 70 units of affordable rental housing. During their American Rescue Plan Act allocation process last month, county leaders granted the local housing...
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2022
Nathan Carl Osborn, 24, Urbandale, Iowa, and Corinne Koay Nguyen, 23, Lawrence. Julie Ann Lowe, 59, Lawrence, and Tracy Lynn Jones, 59, Lawrence. Thomas Ray Christian, 58, Baldwin City, and Tammy L. Wiseman, 47, Lawrence. Ryan Dolezal Michael, 22, Lawrence, and Brittany Jo Mack, 22, Lawrence. Patrick Scott Riley, 41,...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
LJWORLD
120 wild horses and burros to be available for adoption in Lawrence this weekend
The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency. The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
