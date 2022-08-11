ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Goat stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair returned to her family

ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma. Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
ELMA, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, WA
Accidents
Jefferson County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Friday Harbor, WA
thejoltnews.com

Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
OLYMPIA, WA
Trending on Reddit

Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding

Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
EDGEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#The Jefferson#Traffic Accident#The Buckhorn Wilderness#Clallam Fire#The Sheriff S Office#Navy
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County

A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
MASON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy