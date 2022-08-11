A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.

