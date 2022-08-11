Read full article on original website
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a serious two-car collision involving a King County Metro bus on Monday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way at about 8 a.m. Police...
KING-5
Goat stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair returned to her family
ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma. Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
thejoltnews.com
Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
My Clallam County
The McKinley Paper Mill is helping law enforcement with their marijuana problem
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, like many law enforcement jurisdictions nationwide, has had to deal with a problem that many of us didn’t know existed; how to properly dispose of large amounts of marijuana plants and buds seized from illegal grow operations. The answer,...
Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding
Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Chronicle
Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County
A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
At Least 4 Injured in Shooting at Ron Regis Park in Renton
Renton, WA: At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, calls were made to 911 for a shooting on the 1500 block of Orcas Avenue at Ron Regis Park in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, Renton Police officers had found that multiple shooting victims had left the scene. Victims...
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
Tukwila police arrest 3, recover stolen gun after 2 separate robberies
Police arrested three people while responding to two separate robberies Saturday, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a robbery just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Andover Park West. The 911 caller said that multiple people were involved in the robbery and that a gun was displayed.
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
