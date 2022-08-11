Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
You never know who might show up on AEW programming, and this week Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss on Rampage in a quick match. Following the show Tony Khan confirmed that Parker Boudreaux has signed with the company when he posted the following on Twitter:. “After a win in his...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reacts To Being Left Off Clash At The Castle Card
We’re only a few weeks away from WWE Clash at the Castle and there’s a lot of anticipation for the big event. Some of WWE’s top stars have been confirmed for the show, but so far AJ Styles does not have a match set for Clash at the Castle.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns To Appear On 8/19 WWE SmackDown, Viking Funeral Also Announced
Roman Reigns will appear on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, the man he will face at WWE Clash at the Castle. Reigns’ stablemates The Usos attacked McIntyre during the August 12 episode, and “The Scottish Warrior”, along with Madcap Moss, proceeded to defeat the duo in a tag team match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
